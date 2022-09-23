A.J. Dillon receives apology from Green Bay police chief for rough treatment

Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during a soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

Chris Davis issued the apology and said the police department directed “appropriate corrective action” to the officer involved as it completed an internal review of the July 23 incident.

Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field.

After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer allowed Dillon to jump into the stands.

Davis said in a statement that he had “sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken.” Davis said the department doesn’t provide additional details on personnel matters “out of respect for the employee’s due process rights.”

His statement didn’t name the officer involved.

“I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated,” Davis said. “We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

The Packers issued a statement saying they appreciated that the police department followed up on the matter.

“We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions,” the Packers said. “We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including gamedays.

“Additionally, we appreciate A.J. Dillon’s professionalism in handling the matter.”

When the video circulated on social media, Dillon tweeted out a statement giving his account of the incident and describing it as “just miscommunication between parties.”

“The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon tweeted at the time “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

Receiving corps limited in Battle of the Bays

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off.

The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin out for their game at Tampa. The Buccaneers already were planning to play without wide receiver Mike Evans, who received a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl during the Bucs’ 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin will be missing a second straight game. Watkins played Sunday night and had three catches for 93 yards in the Packers’ 27-10 triumph over the Chicago Bears.

Other receivers could be missing as well.

Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee) and Green Bay’s Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) also is questionable.

The Packers did get some good news, as offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) were limited practice participants. Lazard hadn’t practiced Thursday.

Justin Herbert questionable for Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville after not practicing Friday and being limited Wednesday and Thursday due to fractured rib cartilage. The injury happened after he took a hit from Kansas City’s Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

After not making any passes Wednesday, Herbert took his normal amount of throws Thursday during the individual session of practice open to reporters. If he plays, Herbert will wear a rib protector, but could also receive an injection to deal with the pain.

Herbert’s status will likely not be fully resolved until Sunday morning.

“There definitely have been improvements,” Herbert said about his recovery. “Thankfully, we have a couple of days left before we play. It’s up to us and the team to make the best decision so that we’re ready to go on Sunday.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said the game plan will be mostly the same, except for what he described as a handful of plays that would be taken out if Herbert was unable to go.

Herbert’s injury has played havoc with the point spread. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chargers opened as seven-point favorites but that dropped to 3½ on Friday afternoon.

“The big thing is him having confidence to be able to go play the game the way that it needs to be played,” coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert. “When I say it’s day to day, it’s how he is feeling.”

Chase Daniel would be in line to start if Herbert could not. The 13-year veteran has six career starts, most recently in 2019 for the Chicago Bears.

Titans’ Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ruled out against Raiders

The Tennessee Titans will start Dennis Daley at left tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders with three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ruled out. The Titans (0-2) also will be without starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, and cornerback Ugo Amadi (ankle). Daley took over at left tackle after Lewan hurt his right knee on the first offensive play of their 41-7 loss in Buffalo on Monday night . . . Washington chief operating officer Greg Resh, among the early hires to Jason Wright’s leadership team in 2020, is leaving the organization after less than two years. In a statement, Resh said he is taking a new opportunity in his hometown of Baltimore, where his family resides.