After suspending coach Ime Udoka, Celtics to hold press conference Friday

The Celtics will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m., one day after the team’s decision to suspend coach Ime Udoka for one year because of an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female team employee.

The Celtics did not say which team representatives would appear at the conference, or even specify a topic.

Udoka on Thursday night received a one-year suspension for violations of team policies, the Celtics announced in a statement, adding that Udoka’s future with the team beyond this season will be made at a later date.