fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

After suspending coach Ime Udoka, Celtics to hold press conference Friday

By Adam Himmelsbach and Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated September 23, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Ime Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Celtics will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m., one day after the team’s decision to suspend coach Ime Udoka for one year because of an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female team employee.

The Celtics did not say which team representatives would appear at the conference, or even specify a topic.

Udoka on Thursday night received a one-year suspension for violations of team policies, the Celtics announced in a statement, adding that Udoka’s future with the team beyond this season will be made at a later date.

According to a league source, Udoka was suspended for having an improper consensual relationship with a female member of the organization. It is a jarring punishment for the 45-year-old coach, and has put a cloud over the start of this season.

Advertisement

Udoka and his camp released a separate statement that was not included in the Celtics’ official release.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Material from previous Globe reporting was used in this story.


Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video