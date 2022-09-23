After suspending coach Ime Udoka, Celtics to hold press conference Friday

The Celtics will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m., one day after the team’s decision to suspend coach Ime Udoka for one year because of an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female team employee.
The Celtics did not say which team representatives would appear at the conference, or even specify a topic.
Udoka on Thursday night received a one-year suspension for violations of team policies, the Celtics announced in a statement, adding that Udoka’s future with the team beyond this season will be made at a later date.
According to a league source, Udoka was suspended for having an improper consensual relationship with a female member of the organization. It is a jarring punishment for the 45-year-old coach, and has put a cloud over the start of this season.
Udoka and his camp released a separate statement that was not included in the Celtics’ official release.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
