Celtics issue updates on Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari after both have surgery

BOSTON — Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery Friday on the left knee that caused him to miss time during Boston’s NBA Finals run last season.

The team said the arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling was a success. He is expected to resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks.

Williams had surgery in March to repair torn cartridge in the same knee. He missed seven playoff games while rehabbing from that procedure, and after experiencing soreness in the knee and later sustaining a bone bruise.