EMass cross-country: A second-place finish for Norfolk Aggie’s Madelyn Germain at Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational (18:47.2) headlines the Runners of the Week

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — The junior battled injuries much of last season but showed she’s back with a fifth-place 5K run (19:59.6) as the top Massachusetts girl in the Highland Park Invitational.
Caleb Barnes, Melrose — The sophomore notched a course-record 15:58 at Greenwood Park to help the Red Raiders beat Lexington on Tuesday.
Catherine Callahan, Acton-Boxborough — The highest EMass finisher at the Amherst Invitational, Callahan’s second-place effort in the 5K (19:37.6) has her season starting strong.
John Garvey, Catholic Memorial — With a 16:56.6 in the 5K, the senior placed second at the Highland Park Invitational as the highest Massachusetts finisher.
Madelyn Germain, Norfolk Aggie — The reigning Division 3 Runner of the Year has not slowed down, as evidenced by her second place finish in the Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational (18:47.2).
Tyler Tubman, Newton North — The Tigers’ senior standout sped through his home 5K course in 15:30, leading No. 3 Newton North to tri-meet wins over No. 11 Natick and Walpole on Wednesday.