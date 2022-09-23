fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMass cross-country: Runners of the Week

EMass cross-country: A second-place finish for Norfolk Aggie’s Madelyn Germain at Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational (18:47.2) headlines the Runners of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated September 23, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Norfolk Aggie's Madelyn Germain, the reigning Division 3 runner of the year, headlined EMass cross-country Runners of the Week.Ethan Fuller

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — The junior battled injuries much of last season but showed she’s back with a fifth-place 5K run (19:59.6) as the top Massachusetts girl in the Highland Park Invitational.

Caleb Barnes, Melrose — The sophomore notched a course-record 15:58 at Greenwood Park to help the Red Raiders beat Lexington on Tuesday.

Catherine Callahan, Acton-Boxborough — The highest EMass finisher at the Amherst Invitational, Callahan’s second-place effort in the 5K (19:37.6) has her season starting strong.

John Garvey, Catholic Memorial — With a 16:56.6 in the 5K, the senior placed second at the Highland Park Invitational as the highest Massachusetts finisher.

Madelyn Germain, Norfolk Aggie — The reigning Division 3 Runner of the Year has not slowed down, as evidenced by her second place finish in the Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational (18:47.2).

Advertisement

Tyler Tubman, Newton North — The Tigers’ senior standout sped through his home 5K course in 15:30, leading No. 3 Newton North to tri-meet wins over No. 11 Natick and Walpole on Wednesday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video