EMass cross-country: A second-place finish for Norfolk Aggie’s Madelyn Germain at Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational (18:47.2) headlines the Runners of the Week

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — The junior battled injuries much of last season but showed she’s back with a fifth-place 5K run (19:59.6) as the top Massachusetts girl in the Highland Park Invitational.

Caleb Barnes, Melrose — The sophomore notched a course-record 15:58 at Greenwood Park to help the Red Raiders beat Lexington on Tuesday.

Catherine Callahan, Acton-Boxborough — The highest EMass finisher at the Amherst Invitational, Callahan’s second-place effort in the 5K (19:37.6) has her season starting strong.