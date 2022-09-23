Former NBA player Matt Barnes says he knows details of Ime Udoka’s behavior, and that it’s ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’

Longtime NBA player Matt Barnes rescinded an earlier criticism of the Celtics for their decision to suspend Ime Udoka, declaring he had learned the facts behind the suspended coach’s transgressions and that the behavior is “100 times uglier than any of us thought.”

Barnes declared on social media Thursday night that a consensual sexual relationship within the NBA is “not uncommon,” citing personal knowledge of ones involving all from ownership to support staff, and that it was a “terrible decision” to punish Udoka with a one-year suspension equal to that of Suns owner Robert Sarver, who received that ban (alongside a $10 million fine) for a long, documented history of racial and misogynistic comments.