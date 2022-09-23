fb-pixel Skip to main content
CELTICS

Former NBA player Matt Barnes says he knows details of Ime Udoka’s behavior, and that it’s ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated September 23, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Former NBA player Matt Barnes is shown speaking at a rally in Sacramento in 2018.Rich Pedroncelli

Longtime NBA player Matt Barnes rescinded an earlier criticism of the Celtics for their decision to suspend Ime Udoka, declaring he had learned the facts behind the suspended coach’s transgressions and that the behavior is “100 times uglier than any of us thought.”

Barnes declared on social media Thursday night that a consensual sexual relationship within the NBA is “not uncommon,” citing personal knowledge of ones involving all from ownership to support staff, and that it was a “terrible decision” to punish Udoka with a one-year suspension equal to that of Suns owner Robert Sarver, who received that ban (alongside a $10 million fine) for a long, documented history of racial and misogynistic comments.

Barnes, an NBA analyst and podcaster after last playing in 2017, soon removed that video. He said Friday in a follow-up that soon after his comments began pinging around the web, he “got a call from someone who had all the details and, the [expletive] is deep.”

“It’s messy,” he said. “Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back, and it’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out.”

