Game 150: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The series continues Friday night, with Rich Hill on the mound. Judge is 2 for 4 with no homers against the crafty lefty.

The Aaron Judge Watch continues, as the Yankees slugger is still at 60 home runs with 13 games remaining after going 0 for 2 with three walks Thursday, a game the Yankees won, 5-4 , in 10 innings.

Lineups

RED SOX (72-77): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70 ERA)

YANKEES (91-58): TBA

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41 ERA)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Cole: Abraham Almonte 1-1, Christian Arroyo 1-5, Xander Bogaerts 7-34, Triston Casas 1-1, Yu Chang 1-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-7, Rafael Devers 7-28, Kiké Hernández 5-14, J.D. Martinez 8-34, Reese McGuire 1-11, Tommy Pham 9-24, Rob Refsnyder 0-4, Alex Verdugo 6-25

Advertisement

Yankees vs. Hill: Harrison Bader 0-6, Josh Donaldson 0-3, Marwin Gonzalez 0-4, Aaron Hicks 2-4, Kyle Higashioka 1-2, Aaron Judge 2-4, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2-5, Anthony Rizzo 2-8, Giancarlo Stanton 2-11, Gleyber Torres 0-5, Jose Trevino 1-4

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Stat of the day: Judge is hitting .459 (34-for-74) with 11 homers and 19 RBIs during his 21-game on-base streak, raising his average from .293 to an AL-best .316.

Batting title chase: Bogaerts went 0-for-5 Thursday to lower his average to .314 and fall two points behind Judge. He is 7-for-34 (.206) lifetime vs. Cole and is 4-for-21 (.190) against him since the righthander joined the Yankees following the 2019 season.

Notes: Hill is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA in his past four starts and is 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 14 career appearances (six starts) against the Yankees and has won his past four starts against them. … Cole is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA in 14 career starts against the Red Sox, including 2-0 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts this year.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.