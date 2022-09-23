Game 150: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Aaron Judge Watch continues, as the Yankees slugger is still at 60 home runs with 13 games remaining after going 0 for 2 with three walks Thursday, a game the Yankees won, 5-4, in 10 innings.
The series continues Friday night, with Rich Hill on the mound. Judge is 2 for 4 with no homers against the crafty lefty.
Lineups
RED SOX (72-77): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70 ERA)
YANKEES (91-58): TBA
Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Cole: Abraham Almonte 1-1, Christian Arroyo 1-5, Xander Bogaerts 7-34, Triston Casas 1-1, Yu Chang 1-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-7, Rafael Devers 7-28, Kiké Hernández 5-14, J.D. Martinez 8-34, Reese McGuire 1-11, Tommy Pham 9-24, Rob Refsnyder 0-4, Alex Verdugo 6-25
Yankees vs. Hill: Harrison Bader 0-6, Josh Donaldson 0-3, Marwin Gonzalez 0-4, Aaron Hicks 2-4, Kyle Higashioka 1-2, Aaron Judge 2-4, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2-5, Anthony Rizzo 2-8, Giancarlo Stanton 2-11, Gleyber Torres 0-5, Jose Trevino 1-4
Stat of the day: Judge is hitting .459 (34-for-74) with 11 homers and 19 RBIs during his 21-game on-base streak, raising his average from .293 to an AL-best .316.
Batting title chase: Bogaerts went 0-for-5 Thursday to lower his average to .314 and fall two points behind Judge. He is 7-for-34 (.206) lifetime vs. Cole and is 4-for-21 (.190) against him since the righthander joined the Yankees following the 2019 season.
Notes: Hill is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA in his past four starts and is 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 14 career appearances (six starts) against the Yankees and has won his past four starts against them. … Cole is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA in 14 career starts against the Red Sox, including 2-0 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts this year.
