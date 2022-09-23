Gerrit Cole, Aaron Boone tossed after Alex Verdugo’s three-run homer

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole and manager Aaron Boone were ejected from Friday’s game after a three-run homer by Alex Verdugo tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning.

The Yankees held a 4-1 lead and Cole looked as if he would escape trouble with two on and two outs. Cole thought he had a third strike on Verdugo on a fastball low and away, but home plate umpire Brian Knight called it a ball — which it was — bringing the count to 2-2. On the very next pitch, Verdugo turned on a 100 mile-per-hour heater for a three-run homer. As Cole walked off the mound, he had words for Knight and was tossed, followed by Boone.