RED SOX

Gerrit Cole, Aaron Boone tossed after Alex Verdugo’s three-run homer

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 23, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Yankees manager Aaron Boone (left) argues with home plate umpire Brian Knight after being ejected during the sixth inning.Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole and manager Aaron Boone were ejected from Friday’s game after a three-run homer by Alex Verdugo tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning.

The Yankees held a 4-1 lead and Cole looked as if he would escape trouble with two on and two outs. Cole thought he had a third strike on Verdugo on a fastball low and away, but home plate umpire Brian Knight called it a ball — which it was — bringing the count to 2-2. On the very next pitch, Verdugo turned on a 100 mile-per-hour heater for a three-run homer. As Cole walked off the mound, he had words for Knight and was tossed, followed by Boone.

