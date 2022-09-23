On its shiny new turf, Reading digs in on D to shut out Danvers

“My first takeaway is how improved our defense was tonight. That is something to really be excited about for us both in the short term and the long term,” said Reading coach John Fiore.

Describing a Reading win normally involves the exploits of senior quarterback James Murphy. But while Murphy put up big numbers (23-of-31 passing for 238 yards, 2 TDs), he wasn’t the story.

READING — On a night the Reading defense and the surface it played on owned the spotlight, the eighth-ranked Rockets improved to 3-0 after beating visiting Danvers, 21-0.

Another improvement was the field the game was played on. Friday marked the debut of Reading’s new $3 million track and turf field. The Rockets got one practice on the field Thursday before hosting the Falcons (1-2) Friday.

Reading jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. Murphy hit Aidan Bekkenhuis for a 6-yard touchdown pass. Jake Palm kicked the extra point then decided one point wasn’t enough. On Danvers’s next possession, Palm grabbed a tipped pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. He missed the extra point this time but the Rockets were up, 13-0.

Reading stumbled in the second quarter with one drive ending on a Murphy fumble at the Danvers 27 and another when Murphy was sacked on a fourth-and-goal play from the 6 with 21 seconds left. But Danvers three second-quarter possessions didn’t produce a first down and it was 13-0 at the break.

In the third quarter Murphy struck again, this time hitting Jesse Doherty for a 19-yard scoring pass. It was Murphy’s fifth of the young season and 74th of his career. The conversion pass to Ryan Strout made it 21-0 but the scoring would end there.

“Offensively we moved the ball real well, similar to last year,” said Fiore referring to his team’s 14-10 win over Danvers last fall. “They either made some plays or we had some self-inflicted wounds down in the red area.”

Reading hosts Belmont next Friday in its first Middlesex Liberty contest while Danvers is at Winthrop.