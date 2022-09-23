No. 6 Duxbury exacts its revenge in road win at No. 7 Franklin

“It feels amazing,” said Duxbury senior wide receiver Colin Quinlan. “Going into this game, this week, we knew it was a big game we wish we had last year. It was a great team win.”

After suffering a 13-point loss against Franklin a season ago, the Dragons exacted their revenge by scoring a 13-point victory over the Panthers, 34-21, in a heavyweight clash of Globe Top 20 teams Friday night at Franklin High School.

FRANKLIN — A week after getting a redemptive over Scituate, the Duxbury football team did the same against Franklin.

Duxbury senior quarterback Matt Festa continued his recent tear. He finished the night 12-for-21 for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns to Chris Walsh and added 13 carries for 121 yards and 1 TD. Walsh hauled in TD passes of 40 and 88 yards, and Quinlan (6 catches, 82 yards) was a consistent threat.

Advertisement

The No. 6 Dragons (3-0) built a 21-7 halftime lead on a 1-yard TD run from Alex Barlow, a 5-yard score from Festa, and the first of two bombs down the sideline to Walsh. Michael Davide added a 5-yard score for the No. 7 Panthers (2-1), but they had trouble stopping Duxbury’s high-octane offense.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Duxbury senior Henry Bicknell recovered a fumble for the second straight week, then Adam Barr scored from 1 yard out and Festa hit Walsh with an 88-yard, highlight-reel TD strike to make it 34-7 and put the game out of reach.

“When you commit to stop the run, then you’ve got to stop the pass,” said Franklin coach Eian Bain. “We were living on the edge of the sword there.”

Franklin quarterback Jase Lyons found Derek Dubriske for a 37-yard score and connected with Luke Davis on a 50-yard TD late, but the outcome was decided by that point.

The Dragons relied on their offensive line, excelled on third and fourth down, and saw just about every pivotal play go their way.

Advertisement

In a battle between Division 4 and Division 1 contenders, the Division 4 team was the more poised and physical squad on this particular night.

“To get this win is huge for Duxbury football,” said coach Matt Landolfi. “To come in and play an unbelievably athletic, well-coached team and get a win, we’re just very happy.”