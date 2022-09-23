Patriots list Jakobi Meyers and Kyle Dugger as questionable for Sunday

Meyers is tops on the club in receptions (13) and yards (150). Dugger is a key cog in the safety rotation with Devin McCourty , Adrian Phillips , and Jabrill Peppers . For the record, Dugger had a career-high 13 tackles in New England’s last matchup with Baltimore two seasons ago.

Both players are dealing with knee injuries, and though they were present for the stretching and jogging portion of practices this week, they were officially listed as “did not participate” Wednesday and Thursday.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots have listed leading receiver Jakobi Meyers and hard-hitting safety Kyle Dugger as questionable for Sunday’s home opener after they were upgraded to limited at Friday’s practice.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who has a cast on his right thumb, was the only player who did not practice Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday and is questionable for Sunday.

Also listed as limited/questionable are Phillips (ribs) and fellow safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin); cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring); defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (back); and special teamer Cody Davis (calf).

Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (knee) was removed from the list.

For the Ravens, receiver Rashod Bateman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were absent for non-injury reasons, and coach John Harbaugh said they will play Sunday.

Impressive feats

Bill Belichick marveled at the accomplishments of Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker, who the Patriots coach said has “reset that position” because of his historic combination of distance and accuracy.

Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 91.1 percent, is also clutch. He has hit 59 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter or overtime, the longest current run in the league.

“He’s reset that position by a pretty decent amount,” said Belichick. “This isn’t like being 200th of a second under the world record; this guy’s really reset the bar. No missed kicks, accuracy is very good, distance, range.

“He really shortens the field. He makes the field about 10 yards shorter than most everybody has it. Not just with his leg strength, but the fact that his accuracy and how good he is from long range as well.”

A children’s champion

Davis was named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 3 for his efforts in cheering up patients at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Cody’s Gamers” is an outreach program in which Davis connects with patients via Zoom to develop relationships and play video games to take their minds off treatments they are undergoing.

Davis said he was shocked to learn that he had been recognized by the NFLPA.

“Just truly honored, blessed, and thankful that God has put me in this position to have the resources, the platform to give back and love and serve others,” said Davis.

Davis outfitted the hospital with Nintendo Switch systems and checks in regularly to play. He then sends gift baskets to those he played with.

Davis also does community work in his hometown of Stephenville, Texas, and recently hosted 50 foster children and their families in Boston for an afternoon of gaming in recognition of National Foster Care Month.

Davis said he really enjoys bonding with — and competing against — the patients.

“So, we do Mario Kart, Rocket League, which is kind of my favorite game, NBA2K, Splatoon,” he said. “We have probably five or six games the kids get to choose from, and so it’s up to them, and they usually bring the heat, you know. They’re pretty good players and it’s all good fun.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to a charity of Davis’s choice in his name.

Missing piece

The Patriots are the only AFC team Harbaugh hasn’t beaten on the road in the regular season. Harbaugh is 2-2 in the postseason at Gillette … Harbaugh is the third-longest tenured coach in the NFL at 15 seasons, trailing Belichick (23) and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (16) … A reminder that Vince Wilfork will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame Saturday at 4 p.m. The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will take place on the plaza outside The Hall and pro shop at Gillette Stadium.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.