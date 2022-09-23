Rich Hill quiets Aaron Judge, but Red Sox find another way to lose to Yankees

The Sox had two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Matt Strahm was on the hill, looking to work a scoreless frame in a contest that the Sox battled back to tie, 4-4.

Friday’s contest with the Yankees was the latest example.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox have just 12 games left this season, yet they are still creating more ways to lose.

Strahm, however, made it tough on his club.

Harrison Bader drew a two-out, pinch-hit walk. With Jose Trevino at the dish, down 1-2 in the count, Strahm attempted a pickoff. Bader was moving on the throw. The Sox had him. But an errant throw to first baseman Triston Casas sailed into foul territory. Bader reached third.

On the next pitch, Trevino banged an RBI line-drive single to center that ultimately downed the Sox, 5-4, in the second game of a four-game set.

The Sox (72-78) grinded out at-bats against Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. He surrendered just one run through five innings. Tommy Pham tagged him for a solo shot in the first. But the Sox had Cole’s number, working his pitch count up to 73 heading into the sixth.

With the Sox down, 4-1, in that sixth inning, it looked as if Cole would get out of it despite two men reaching base. But it was taking a lot of effort. He struck out Yu Chang, but Kiké Hernández doubled down the right field line. Rafael Devers negotiated a walk and Pham fanned.

With two outs Alex Verdugo worked the count to 2-2 before the Sox outfielder drilled a 100 mile-per-hour offering into the Yankees bullpen. By the end of the inning, Cole was at 103 pitches. Indeed, a 30-pitch frame. Moments later, he was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

Similar to Thursday evening’s contest, the Sox battled from behind.

Rich Hill had Yankee slugger Aaron Judge out of sorts.

Judge, who is still a homer shy of tying Roger Maris’s all-time Yankees (and American League) record of 61 homers in a season, didn’t have any luck against Hill, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. Judge finished 1 for 4 with a seventh-inning single.

Judge looked clueless in his at-bats against Hill, swinging through three cutters in his first at-bat. After a towering fly out by Judge in the third, Hill employed a changeup — a pitch he’s thrown just 65 times this year — cutter, and curveball to strike out Judge.

Hill did not have the same luck against the rest of the Yankees lineup, however, as the game reached the back part of his five-inning outing. The lefthander had a solid outing heading into the fifth. The only early damage came in the third when Aaron Hicks blasted a solo shot to tie the game, 1-1.

In the fifth, after a single and a walk, Hicks got to Hill again, this time with an RBI single.

Later in the inning, Gleyber Torres steered a two-run single down the left field line, stretching the Yankees’ lead to 4-1.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.