Spain’s women’s national soccer team embroiled in dispute over coach

More than half of the Spain women’s soccer team no longer want to play in protest of their coach. They have told the Spanish federation that being on the team has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and health. The federation interpreted the move as the players’ attempt to “pressure” its leadership into firing coach Jorge Vilda, whom the players have publicly questioned in recent weeks. In a statement issued late Thursday, the federation said it “won’t permit its players to question the continuance of the national team coach” and that it wouldn’t “tolerate any type of pressure by any player.” The players, however, insisted in their own public statement Friday that they have not asked for Vilda to be removed, but instead want “a clear commitment to a professional project with attention paid to all the aspects needed to get the best performance of this group of players . . . We understand that it is not our job in any case to choose a coach, but it is our job to express in a constructive and honest way what we consider can improve the performance of the group,” the players said in a statement on their social media accounts. The rift between players and federation exploded Thursday when 15 players sent identical e-mails to the federation asking not to be called up again because of the emotional pain it meant to play for the team. The e-mail sent by the players was published by local media Friday. The players who sent e-mails included the team’s third captain, Patri Guijarro, goalkeeper Sandra Paños. and attacking midfielder Aitana Bonmatí. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas did not send an e-mail, but she did join the players in revolt in posting the public statement that reiterated their position Friday. The e-mail said “the general situation on the Spanish national team generated by recent events, events which [the federation] is aware of, is greatly affecting my emotional state and therefore my health.” Spain is scheduled to host friendlies against Sweden on Oct. 7 and the United States on Oct. 11 . . . The Zambian soccer federation opened an investigation into claims of sexual abuse in the women’s game and said it was taking accusations made on social media serious enough to ask police for help with the inquiry. The Football Association of Zambia said there was no record of an official complaint being made, but there have been accusations that players on the women’s national team — which will play at next year’s World Cup — had been victims of abuse at the hands of coaching staff. No one has been identified in the case . . . Juventus reported a record loss of $246 million for the 2021-22 financial year at a board of directors meeting — adding to its recent struggles on the field. It’s the fifth consecutive year Juventus has reported a loss, and it’s $43 million more than in 2020-21. Juventus said the increase in losses was mainly due to decreased income from TV rights and media revenues due to fewer Champions League matches. Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the first knockout round of last season’s Champions League. Last weekend, Juventus lost at promoted Monza — raising questions about the status of coach Massimiliano Allegri.

