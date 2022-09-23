Xavier Polanco (2 TDs), Latin Academy put the rush on Boston Latin

“Maybe it’s a personal thing, but something with the big crowd just brings something out of me,” Polanco said. “It just does something to the team and we all do better together.”

The Latin Academy senior back struck twice Friday night, giving him six in his last two games against the Wolfpack, as the Dragons rushed to a 28-0 nonleague victory at White Stadium.

Polanco (11 carries, 108 yards) powered a backfield that rushed for four touchdowns, contributing 44- and 18-yard runs. Senior Harrison Fitzgerald (92 yards) added a 5-yard TD and fellow senior Orlando Jusino (122 yards) had a 1-yard score in the dominating ground attack by the Dragons (3-0).

“We’re playing a lot of first-year small guys who had never played before,” Boston Latin coach Ray Butler said. “I don’t take anything away from [Latin Academy], their line did a great job and I give them all the credit in the world.”

The Wolfpack (2-1) played a first half that looked promising, but multiple drives stalled out in Latin Academy territory, including a drive that ended with a Latin Academy fumble recovery at the 12-yard line by Owen O’Neill.

Boston Latin senior quarterback Douglas George (8 of 15, 93 yards) couldn’t get much going after the break, and the Latin Academy offense kept churning out touchdowns on the ground.

The defensive effort of O’Neill and Fitzgerald — who flattened Wolfpack running back Owen Power on a third-and-two and sacked George in the third quarter — was enough to keep Boston Latin off the board, but it was not as easy a shutout as it looked.

”The defense came up big when it needed to be,” Latin Academy coach Rocco Zizza said. “[Boston Latin] moved the ball early and we survived it.”

“We have a lot of growing to do,” Polanco said. “I know my team and I know the chemistry we have and so it’s only up from here.”

Latin Academy senior Xavier Polanco (23) rushed for a pair of touchdowns, raising his two-season total to six against Boston Latin. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Latin Academy's Harrison Fitzgerald (10) is taken down by Boston Latin's Eric Power Friday night. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Apponequet 36, Seekonk 6 — Senior Jackson Gagnier rushed for touchdowns of 95, 61, and 11 yards, and added two extra-point rushes for the Lakers (2-1).

Attleboro 20, New Bedford 0 — Matt Harvie tossed a pair of touchdowns, powering the Bombardiers (3-0) in a nonleague win. Shaun Maher tacked on a final touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Adrian Rivera led the Bombardiers’ ground game, scampering for 159 yards on 20 carries.

Bellingham 6, Medfield 0 — Dasha Domercant connected with Jerry Domercant for a 22-yard TD pass in the first quarter, lifting the Blackhawks (2-1) to the the Tri-Valley victory.

Billerica 35, Wilmington 7 — JT Green went 13 for 19 with 171 passing yards and three touchdowns in the nonleague win for Billerica (3-0). Two of those passes went to Scott Einarsion (7 catches, 114 yards) for 4- and 37-yard touchdowns.

Bishop Fenwick 14, Swampscott 0 — Senior captain Aidan Breen starred defensively, making 12 tackles to go along with an interception and a 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown to lead the Crusaders (3-0) to a nonleague win. Senior Troy Irizarry punched in a one-yard touchdown score in the first quarter.

Blue Hills 30, Southeastern 20 — Jake Reissfelder (28 rushes, 156 yards, TD) fueled a 310-yard rushing attack for the Warriors (1-2) in the Mayflower win. Caiden Montas contributed 84 yards and a score on 12 carries, adding an interception on defense. James Bennett recorded eight tackles, including two for loss.

Brighton 36, O’Bryant 0 — Senior Timmel Leviner scored on a 56-yard fumble recovery and a 46-yard rushing TD, sophomore Yariel Ortiz had receiving touchdowns of 85 and 83 yards to lead the Bengals (3-0).

Brockton 42, Lincoln-Sudbury 34 — Cameron Monteiro (3 TDs) punched in a 10-yard rush between the tackles and cornerback Michael Victor knocked down a pass on fourth down, lifting the Boxers (2-1) to a nonleague win in overtime. Monteiro had an 81-yard scamper in the fourth quarter, and Joey Cappiello threw for three scores, two to Oluwakoleade Osinubi.

Catholic Memorial 46, Algonquin 0 — JC Petrongolo found Jaedn Skeete for two scores through the air, propelling the No. 1 Knights (2-0) to a nonleague win. Carson Harwood reeled off two touchdowns on the ground and Datrell Jones and George Mather rumbled for a touchdown apiece.

Dover-Sherborn 16, Sharon 0 — Michael Polk churned out two rushing touchdowns, leading the Raiders (3-0) to a nonleague win. Garrett Webb connected with Emilio Cabey and Brian Olson for two-point conversions through the air.

East Bridgewater 21, Norton 7 — Sean Kenn, Jake Shaw, and Cylus Hickey scored rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (2-1).

Everett 37, Lynn English 0 — Damien Lackland punched in three short rushes, to propel the Crimson Tide (2-1) to a Greater Boston League win. Jayden Prophete kicked off the scoring with a 26-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Fairhaven 18, Greater New Bedford 0 — Justin Marques rumbled in for all three touchdowns, propelling the Blue Devils (3-0) in a South Coast victory.

Hanover 51, Stoughton 14 — Junior quarterback Ben Scalzi had a huge second quarter, tossing three passing touchdowns and rushing for one to propel the visiting Hawks (2-1-0) to a non-league win. Senior running back Nick Friel rushed for 17- and 15-yard touchdowns in the first quarter and caught a 36-yard pass from Scalzi for his third score of the night. Junior Jonathan Goncalves returned a kick for a 90-yard touchdown for the Black Knights (1-2-0).

Hull 35, English High 8 — Senior Luke Richardson scored on a pair of quarterback sneaks, and threw a 1-yard TD pass to Tyler Sordillo to lead the Pirates (3-0).

Lynn Classical 50, Somerville 6 — The Rams (2-1) racked up six rushing touchdowns in the first half of the Greater Boston League romp. Matt Carrillo piled up 148 yards and three TDs on 13 carries and Nick Costa rushed for a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions, while also notching 10 tackles (four for loss) on defense.

Lynn Tech 47, Minuteman 0 — Senior quarterback Tyler David rushed 10 times for 83 yards and two scores, leading the Tigers (1-1) to a Commonwealth Conference Small Division win. The Tigers returned two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, courtesy of Cesar Reyes (30 yards) and Vincent Marino (50 yards).

Marshfield 24, BC High 20 — The Rams (1-2) rallied from a 17-0 deficit, Aidan True tossed a 21-yard halfback pass to Charlie Carroll with 53 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for the winning score. Anthony Molander opened the third quarter with a 50-yard TD pass to Carroll, rushed in a 1-yard TD, and added a 70-yard bomb to Jason O’Keefe in the fourth quarter. Andre Pina got an interception to set up the winning drive for Marshfield at Stonehill College.

Masconomet 28, Winchester 7 — Will Shannon totaled 102 rushing yards with touchdowns of 3 and 5 yards to propel Masco (1-2) to the nonleague win.

Mashpee 36, McCann Tech 8 — Ben Squarcia and Aidan Cuozzo scored two touchdowns each for the Falcons (3-0) in the nonleague victory.

Melrose 21, Lexington 14 — Senior Josh Madden rushed for three touchdowns, and added the winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter for Melrose (2-1).

Methuen 42, Lowell 7 — Shane Eason racked up five rushing touchdowns, scoring from 2 yards, 12 yards, 14 yards, 15 yards, and 17 yards out to power a Merrimack Valley Conference win for the No. 14 Rangers (3-0). Conrado Lago also punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Millis 30, Roxbury Prep 8 — Nick Almeida dominated on the ground, totaling 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mohawks (2-1) in the nonleague game. Adrian Heredia chipped in with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.

Milton 42, Holliston 6 — Owen McHugh hurled four touchdown passes, including a 44-yard score to Mike Fulton and a 74-yard score to Luke Sammon, and ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the nonleague win for the Wildcats (3-0). Jack Finnegan returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and went 6 for 6 on extra point kicks.

North Quincy 36, Malden Catholic 6 — Quarterback Mikey Galligan ran for two touchdowns and added another through the air to lead the Raiders (2-0) to a nonleague win. Junior receiver/defensive back Nate Sampson was all over the field for North Quincy, taking a fumble 68 yards to the house, snagging an interception, and catching a 35-yard touchdown pass.

North Reading 48, Pentucket 0 — Will Batten took the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score and added a 45-yard rushing touchdown for the Hornets (3-0) in the nonleague game. Otto Indelicato scored from 22 and 34 yards out.

Old Colony 54, Joseph Case 0 — Chris Egan ran for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Cougars (3-0) in the nonleague game. Old Colony imposed their will on the ground, rushing a total of 43 times for 377 yards and 6 touchdowns while not attempting a single pass. Matt McGuiggan closed out the win with a 45-yard pick-6 in the third quarter.

Oliver Ames 35, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Senior Chad Silva punched in a pair of 2-yard rushes and classmate Waune Silva hooked up with Bronson Burnham (25 yards) and Nick Ferrini (70 yards) for TD passes for the Tigers (2-1) in the nonleague win.

Plymouth South 21, Foxborough 14 — Casious Johnson scampered for two scores, including the decisive 78-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers (3-0) notched a nonleague victory. Foxborough mounted a late comeback attempt, but fell short after an interception with 50 seconds remaining.

Rockland 25, Whitman-Hanson 20 — Senior Jacob Coulstring rushed for TDs of 50, 39, and 34 yards for the Bulldogs (2-1).

Salem 19, Greater Lawrence 14 — Quarterback Corey Grimes threw touchdown passes to Luis Chinn and Logan Abboud to lead the Witches (3-0) to a nonleague win. Devante Ozuna added a 6-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter.

Shawsheen 27, Essex Tech 13 — Caleb Caceres rushed for second-quarter touchdowns of 16 and 21 yards and Mavrick Bourdeau added 34-yard TD pass and a 22-yard scoring run as the Rams (3-0) took the Commonwealth Conference tilt.

South Shore Voc-Tech 6, Upper Cape 0 — Jared Madden’s 43-yard rushing touchdown was all the Vikings (2-1) would need for a Mayflower Conference win.

St. Mary’s 12, Bishop Feehan 10 — David Brown Jr. broke a tackle, then found room up the left side for a 65-yard punt return touchdown that proved to be the winner for the Spartans (3-0) in the Catholic Central clash. Brown also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jack Marks.

Taunton 24, Middleborough 13 — Malachi Johnson rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 52 yards, the latter of which sealed the nonleague win for the Tigers (3-0). Jacob Leonard connected with Jose Touron on a 32-yard touchdown for Taunton.

TechBoston 46, East Boston 14 — Ahmir Carrington returned kickoffs 75 and 80 yards for touchdowns, and also rushed for 1-yard and 9-yard touchdowns, in an all-around stellar performance for the Bears (3-0).

Watertown 33, Saugus 8 — LJ Cacace scored on an 18-yard run, and tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Billy McHugh for the Raiders (3-0) in the nonleague game.

Westford 19, Concord-Carlisle 14 — Anthony Rudiman accounted for two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) and 89 total yards, leading the Ghosts (2-1) in a Dual County win. Alex Wilson ran back a 65-yard kickoff return in the third quarter before Rudiman rumbled in for the winning score on a 2-yard rush.

Mitch Fink, Cam Kerry, Khalin Kapoor, Brendan Kurie, Craig Larson, Eamonn Ryan, Lenny Rowe, AJ Traub, and Michael Vega contributed to this story.





Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.