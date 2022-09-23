fb-pixel Skip to main content
Albert Pujols gets to 700 home runs with two at Dodger Stadium

By The Associated PressUpdated September 23, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Albert Pujols blasted a pair of balls into the left-field bleachers at Dodger Stadium, connecting in the third inning off Andrew Heaney and the fourth off Phil Bickford.Ashley Landis/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career regular-season home run on Friday night, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

