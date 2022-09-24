Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A short-eared owl at Brattle Brook Park in Pittsfield, a Baird’s sandpiper in Sheffield, 23 American pipits in Egremont, and a Connecticut warbler at Jug End Reservation in Egremont.

Last week, observers spotted the arrival of a number of migrating broad-winged hawks in central Massachusetts, and Connecticut warblers were reported from a variety of locations statewide.

Bristol County: Off Buzzards Bay at Gooseberry Neck, there were 59 chimney swifts, warblers including Tennessee, American redstart, Cape May, Northern parula, bay-breasted, yellow, blackpoll, palm, pine and yellow-rumped. Also, three indigo buntings and a dark-eyed junco. At Richmond Pond in Acoaxet, a Hudsonian godwit and three soras at Egypt Lane in Fairhaven.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: A Franklin’s gull at Morris Island in Chatham, impressive concentrations of at least 80 American oystercatchers and 29 lesser black-backed gulls, three clay-colored sparrows and a lark sparrow.A Caspian tern at Nauset Marsh in Eastham, a Baird’s sandpiper at South Monomoy, two glossy ibises at Kalmus Park in Hyannis and a Connecticut warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham.

Essex County: A little gull in Newburyport Harbor and a marbled godwit on Plum Island. A continuing yellow-crowned night-heron at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary and two more at Great Neck in Ipswich. At Cape Ann, a black guillemot was found at Pebble Beach in Rockport, five unseasonal black-legged kittiwakes at Andrews Point in Rockport, five red crossbills at Mount Ann Park in Gloucester and two pine siskins at Halibut Point in Rockport. Connecticut warblers at Willowdale State Forest in Ipswich and at the Middleton Community Gardens.

Hampshire County: Two black-bellied plovers, a Connecticut warbler, a clay-colored sparrow, and two dickcissels in the East Meadows in Northampton. At Arcadia Sanctuary in Easthampton, a Connecticut warbler, a yellow warbler, and two veerys.

Hampton County: Two common nighthawks in Holyoke, a Connecticut warbler and a lesser black-backed gull at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, and a remarkable tally of 14 Northern rough-winged swallows at the Stebbins Refuge in Longmeadow.

Advertisement

Martha’s Vineyard: Two marbled godwits at North Point, a common raven at the Katama Airport, a bald eagle at Felix Neck Sanctuary, and a white-eyed vireo and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Cuttyhunk Island.

Middlesex County: A common gallinule at Ell Pond in Melrose, a yellow-throated warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a yellow-breasted chat at Nahanton Park in Newton and a blue grosbeak at Horn Pond in Woburn. Two Connecticut warblers in Groton, and others in Melrose, Horn Pond in Woburn and Callahan State Park in Framingham. An American golden-plover at Wilson Farm in Lexington and common nighthawks at Fresh Pond in Cambridge and Great Meadows Refuge in Concord.

Nantucket: A yellow-crowned night-heron, three Northern shovelers on Great Pond Road and two common ravens on Polpis Road.

Norfolk County: A white-eyed vireo at Moose Hill in Sharon, Connecticut warblers in Cohasset and Brookline, a gray-cheeked thrush at Squantum Point Park and a clay-colored sparrow at Faxon Park in Quincy.

Plymouth County: Six sandhill cranes and a yellow-breasted chat at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson and two gray-cheeked thrushes at the Manomet Bird Observatory. At Wompatuck State Park in Hingham, a lesser yellowlegs, six solitary sandpipers, four spotted sandpipers and eight least sandpipers.

Suffolk County: A red-throated loon and an American golden-plover at Winthrop Beach, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, two Philadelphia vireos and a dickcissel at Deer Island in Boston Harbor and single Philadelphia vireos at Millennium Park in West Roxbury and in Franklin Park along with an Eastern whip-poor-will. Two clay-colored sparrows at Millennium and Franklin parks.

Advertisement

Worcester County: Two black vultures in Ashburnham, four continuing sandhill cranes in New Braintree, four common nighthawks at the Bolton Flats in Bolton and two more in Leominster, a Connecticut warbler and a dickcissel at the Westborough Wildlife Management Area in Westborough and another dickcissel at the Uxbridge Community Garden.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.