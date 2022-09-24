Bus carrying Emerson College women’s volleyball team catches fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

Firefighters received the call regarding the bus on fire at about 10:55 a.m., said James Towns, a firefighter and paramedic for the Sturbridge Fire Department.

No one was injured in the incident which happened westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 79, the Sturbridge Fire Department posted on Facebook .

A bus carrying the Emerson College women’s volleyball team caught on fire in Sturbridge on the Massachusetts Turnpike late Saturday morning, officials said.

The passengers on board were members of Emerson College’s women’s volleyball team, according to The Berkeley Beacon, the school’s independent newspaper. An Emerson spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened and that everyone was evacuated safely.

Photos shared on Facebook by the fire department show thick smoke billowing off the bus and bad damage to the back of it once the flames were out.

The bus driver “recognized the danger quickly” and got all the passengers off the bus, according to the post.

“The bus driver really made the difference on making sure” the passengers got off the bus without anyone getting hurt, Towns said.

There were concerns regarding the traffic while firefighters battled the flames, Towns said. They remained on scene for about an hour in total, Towns said.

No further information was immediately available.

