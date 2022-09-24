Four 16-year-old boys arrested on alleged gun and assault charges in Dorchester

On Friday at 9:21 p.m. officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in the area 10 Dunbar Ave.,also as part of an on-going investigation, police said in a statement Saturday.

None of the teens were identified because of their ages.

Four 16-year-old boys are facing charges of firearms, ammunition and assault offenses related to two separate investigations in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

The boy, was allegedly riding a scooter the wrong way on Helen Street and then went past a stop sign at Kerwin Street and Talbot Avenue when officers attempted to stop him police said.

The boy jumped off the scooter and fled on foot. He was found in a nearby driveway. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm firearm with one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine, police said.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and trespassing, police said.

In a separate statement, police said three of the teens were arrested as a result of an ongoing firearm investigation in the area of Glenway and Harlem Streets Thursday at 10:55 a.m., police said in a statement. During the investigation, officers recovered a loaded Mossberg MC2with one round in the chamber and eleven rounds in the magazine.

A Dorchester teen was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and a high capacity feeding device, police said. A second Dorchester teen was arrested on warrants issued out of Boston Juvenile Court charging him with carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and unlawful possession of ammunition, the statement said.

A teen from Hyde Park was arrested on warrants issued out of Dedham Juvenile Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, police said.

