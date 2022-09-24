Massachusetts man, woman killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Connecticut

Two Massachusetts residents were killed after their car collided head-on with a tractor trailer in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning in Windsor, Conn., according to police.

Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, of Brighton, and James L. Bowen, 25, of East Longmeadow, were both pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:30 a.m., Connecticut State Police said in a statement.

Jephthe Jean-Louis, 35, of Florida, was driving the tractor trailer northbound in the middle lane of Interstate 91 near Exit 38, according to the statement. Loiselle was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima, also in the center lane, but in the wrong direction traveling south in the northbound lanes. Bowen was in the passenger seat.