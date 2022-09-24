MBTA Green Line D branch closed for nine days now, two more closures to follow

Most of the track replacement work will be between Eliot and Riverside stations.

Plans for the D branch include replacing about 6,000 feet of track and upgrades for about a half-dozen station crossings, the MBTA said in a statement Friday. It also will install equipment for the Green Line Train Protection System , which can automatically stop a train when another vehicle is detected.

The MBTA shut down the Green Line’s D branch Saturday for the first of three separate nine-day closures as crews work on infrastructure upgrades.

The shutdown temporarily eliminates train service between Kenmore and Riverside in Newton, which will be replaced with shuttle buses, the MBTA said.

The stations impacted by the closure are Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, Newton Centre, Chestnut Hill, Reservoir, Beaconsfield, Brookline Hills, Brookline Village, Longwood, and Fenway.

Shuttle buses will not make stops at Beaconsfield due to narrow roads in the area and the parking lots at Waban and Eliot stations will be closed to accommodate track material and vehicle storage, the MBTA said.

This first closure on the D branch will run through Oct. 2. The next closure is scheduled for Oct. 8 through Oct. 16, and the third phase is Oct. 22 through Oct. 30.

Crews went to work this weekend at Woodland station where they began removing old track ballast, ties, and rail and installing new track and crossing equipment, according to the statement.

The closure comes about a week after the Orange Line reopened following an unprecedented 30-day shutdown that allowed crews to cross off a long list of needed repairs and updates on that subway line.

The D branch closure is the final diversion of the MBTA’s Green Line Transformation project, the agency said in a statement on Sept. 16 announcing the shutdown. It closed the B, C, and E branches at various points over the summer to allow for similar repairs and upgrades.

“With three full-access diversions already successfully completed on the Green Line this summer, I am confident the Capital Transformation team will complete the D Branch promptly and on schedule, delivering an increased level of safety and reliability to our riders through track replacement work and the installation of GLTPS infrastructure,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the Sept. 16 statement. “I want to thank our Green Line riders for their patience while we accomplish this critical work on a faster timeline.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.