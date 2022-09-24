People line up to see Pressley and ‘The Squad’ celebrate in Somerville Saturday

The line waiting to see the Squad at the theater stretched down the block Saturday afternoon, with people queuing up more than an hour before the event.

Pressley, along with Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Cori Bush of Missouri, held a community celebration and panel conversation moderated by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University and a co-founder of The Emancipator, a collaboration with The Boston Globe’s Opinion department, at the Somerville Theatre.

SOMERVILLE — Representative Ayanna Pressley and members of “The Squad” celebrated Saturday afternoon with supporters before a sold-out crowd in Davis Square, after starting the day at a canvassing kickoff in Roxbury.

The gathering started with an introduction from Pressley, who took the stage to a minutes-long standing ovation.

Pressley laughed and blinked away tears as the audience clapped and shouted cries of “We love you!” and “We got you!”

“I love you all back,” she said.

“When you are truth tellers, when you speak out against injustice and inequity ... there are some who think that comes from a place of hate,” she continued. “But you know and I know this is a movement rooted in radical love.”

But justice, she added, is “only made possible when we organize, mobilize, march, and legislate,” referencing a familiar quip that policy is her love language.

After applauding the work of her fellow congresswomen in helping to pass measures advancing climate justice, canceling student debt, and fighting for unions, Pressley turned her gratitude to the audience of fellow politicians, activists, and residents.

“My sisters in service are some bad, bad women ... but the Squad has always been bigger than the four or five of us,” she said. “Government does not lead, it responds, and right now it is responding to the strength of this movement.”

Though the audience was largely filled with Boston-area residents, some had made the trip from out of state.

“I took a bus from New York Friday after work that didn’t get in until 1 a.m., so that tells you how much I wanted to be here,” said Pascale Solages, a Haitian refugee and activist who fled her country last year after threats were made on her life.

“The Squad are an inspiration to Haitian women who want to do politics... Ayanna Pressley especially is an advocate for liberty and against the violence, corruption, and impunity of the Haitian government,” said Solages, who said she now works in Brooklyn for a nonprofit serving the Haitian migrant community. “As an immigrant and a refugee, it’s important for me to be where the work is getting done, and to listen to what these women have to say.”

Earlier in the day, speaking to an audience of about 100 supporters at Marcella Playground in Roxbury, Pressley, Tlaib, Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, touted legislative victories and urged volunteers to keep up their energy and get out the vote ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.

“I’m talking about the movement — we are more powerful than we realize and we are winning,” Pressley said, drawing cheers from the audience as she and the other congresswomen stood on a concrete platform in the park on a sunny and breezy morning.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from Boston University in 2011 before returning to her home of New York City, where she won a House seat in 2018, said she has long admired Boston and Massachusetts for being at the forefront of progressive policies.

“Boston and Roxbury, y’all are the tip of the spear in this country in many ways, and [Republicans] want to blunt that so bad,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Because what happens if we actually confront a world where we tax the rich, where we distribute things equitably? We have a major biotech hub in the country here in the city of Boston; why is insulin any amount of money?”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended the canvassing kickoff in Roxbury and received applause when Ocasio-Cortez praised her for pushing for free public transportation and opening a free bus line in the city shortly after she was elected mayor.

Wu did not speak at the event but said in a statement that she was proud to have Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Omar join Pressley in the city.

“I was thrilled to welcome The Squad to Boston during this crucial moment to energize voters to protect our democracy and future,” Wu said. “It was powerful to see this inspiring group of leaders — each elected through empowering grassroots activism — continuing to build the movement here and highlighting local activism as the foundation for national momentum.”

Pressley became the first Black woman elected to Congress in Massachusetts when she won the seat representing the 7th district in 2018, defeating a 10-term incumbent in the Democratic primary, amid a swell of support for progressive candidates following the 2016 election of President Donald Trump. She held onto the office in 2020 and supporters are poised to send her back for a third term. She is facing Donnie Palmer, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the 7th district.

One by one, the congresswomen took turns with the microphone to laud Pressley and galvanize the volunteers before heading out into the neighborhood.

Tlaib praised Pressley as a leader, noting the House’s passing of the CROWN Act earlier this year, which prohibits discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles.

“Always, when it comes to policy, she pushes and says ‘enough’,” Tlaib said. “So I just want to say thank you on behalf of the whole country, thank you for sending Ayanna Pressley.”

Following their remarks, which lasted about 30 minutes, the congresswomen stayed together on the small stage as a long line of supporters formed to get photos with them.

Amr Omer, 30, and his girlfriend, Yejim Kim, were among those patiently waiting. The couple lives nearby but didn’t know about the event until they saw people gathering in the park.

Omer said he supports Pressley and was “stoked” to suddenly have the chance to meet her and “The Squad.”

“It’s great to see them uplift each other,” Omer said. “I think with a lot of the changes that we’ve seen, with Roe v. Wade being overturned, this could be a good moment for the Democrats. ... I think by now there’s a lot of momentum going with the infrastructure bill being passed and the tuition relief. We need to keep moving up from there.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.