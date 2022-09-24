Post Malone concert Saturday night at TD Garden postponed as rapper hospitalized

Post Malone shared a video on Twitter Sept. 18 that he had hurt his ribs after accidentally falling through a hole on stage in St. Louis. Dre London, his manager, posted on Instagram that the rapper had bruised his ribs as a result of that incident.

Austin Richard Post, who goes by the stage name Post Malone, shared that he was “having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

Rapper Post Malone postponed his concert Saturday at TD Garden in Boston because was hospitalized, Malone posted on social media.

Post Malone performed Friday night at TD Garden, the first of the two nights at the venue as part of his tour for his most recent album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote Saturday. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.”

The concert venue tweeted shortly before 7:20 p.m. that the show was being postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The “Sunflower” artist posted that he was in the hospital, but was unable to do the show “with this pain.”

Both Post Malone and TD Garden said tickets will be able to be used for the replanned date, which Post Malone said they are “planning right now.”

“I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon,” the rapper wrote.

