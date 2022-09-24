Shattuck Awards honor service to Boston

During the pandemic, when staff members couldn’t work due to illness or exposure to COVID-19, Trzcinski cleaned kennels, litter boxes and walked dogs to help out.

As Boston’s director of animal care and control, Alexis Trzcinski places pets into emergency shelter care, helps rescue them from unsanitary conditions or protect them from abuse, among other duties.

Never does she, or her staff, expect any recognition, she said.

“All the work that I do with my team, we do it quietly,” she said. “We’re not out there looking for stories or anything. It’s just our normal everyday life, working for the constituents of the city of Boston.”

Advertisement

Trzcinski on Wednesday will be honored for her service to the City of Boston during the 37th Annual Henry L. Shattuck Public Service Awards, which will honor nine city employees and three civic leaders for their service to the community.

“I personally feel a lot of value in the work we do,” she said. “So this is just an amazing way to show that other people also appreciate that work.”

The Boston Municipal Research Bureau coordinates the awards, which will presented during a celebration scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Seaport Hotel.

“It’s a way for these unsung heroes of our city to get the love and attention they deserve from the community,” said Erin McGinley, operations managerat the research bureau.

The honorees represent a range of department and backgrounds.

Sean Monahan volunteers everywhere with the Boston Public Library when not working as its accounting supervisor. Nikysha Harding, regarded as the city’s “tobacco czar,” works to protect and educate people about the dangers of smoking and vaping as director of the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program for the Boston Public Health Commission. Sarah Leung helps ensure people with disabilities have access to public spaces through her role as architectural access specialist for the Mayor’s Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Advertisement

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, worked as a patrol officer and a homicide detective before becoming chief spokesman for the department. Andria Amador, ensures the mental health of schoolchildren through her role a senior director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools. Joyce Judge oversees a range of programming as special events manager at the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing. Edward Lau supports the city’s workforce in his role as the director of service delivery in the city’s human resources office. Juan Aurelio Lopez has worked in city government for more than three decades and now is the research and policy director for the Boston City Council.

“In doing all this good work, they are models for everybody,” said McGinley. “They are an inspiration for other people to work for the public good.”

The ceremony will also honor two private sector individuals — one business leader and one nonprofit leader — as “City Champions.”

Rebekah Splaine Salwasser is executive director of the Red Sox Foundation, where she manages community partnerships and donation strategies.

Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, also advises the Boston University School of Medicine, serves at Massachusetts General Hospital as a trustee.

Another recipient, former city councilor Larry DiCara, will be honored with the Shattuck Chairman’s Award.

“He’s someone who has been in the very fabric of Boston for decades,” said McGinley.

Advertisement

McGinley said the Chairman’s Award is a rare distinction — one the award committee has not bestowed since 2017.

It is meant to recognize those individuals who have served the city in more visible roles, she said.

“If somebody’s way high up [in government], they can’t be considered unsung, right?” said McGinley. “But they’re still heroes, and their work is still part of what makes this city.”





Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.