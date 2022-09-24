Boston College football steamrolled by Florida State’s high-octane offense

The Seminoles built a two-touchdown lead 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the game, setting the stage for a dominant 44-14 triumph over the Eagles in Tallahassee, Fla.

Trey Benson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards to the house, breaking several tackles and making it look easy. Omarion Cooper intercepted Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (15 for 23, 105 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) a minute later, then Lawrance Toafili scored from 1 yard out a minute after that.

It didn’t take long for Florida State to establish itself as the more athletic, explosive, and physical football team against Boston College on Saturday.

Boston College (1-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned in another dud on the road, adding another uninspiring and disjointed performance to a young season full of them.

The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) proved once again that they’re capable of contending in the conference. They entered as 17½-point favorites and had the luxury of playing in front of a sellout crowd of nearly 80,000 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The result ended up even more lopsided than expected. Benson added a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 through one quarter. Ryan Fitzgerald drilled a 30-yard field goal early in the second, and Jordan Travis (16 for 26, 321 yards, 1 TD) hit Kentron Poitier for a 31-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left to give the Seminoles a 31-0 halftime lead.

Florida State racked up 327 yards in the half, compared to 64 for BC. BC averaged 1.5 yards per rush, totaled four first downs, and ran 27 plays to Florida State’s 44.

The way both teams’ seasons have unfolded, it wasn’t a surprise that Florida State made its presence felt early and often. It was a surprise, however, that the Eagles allowed 31 points in the first half. They hadn’t surrendered more than 27 in a game this season, but had no answer whatsoever for Travis and Co.

Treshaun Ward extended the lead to 37-0 on a 22-yard rush early in the third. The Eagles finally got on the board with 3:31 left in the quarter, on a 5-yard toss from Jurkovec to freshman Alex Broome, but it was far too little and far too late.

Florida State led, 37-7, through three, then Benson scored from 36 yards out with 9:30 remaining. BC backup quarterback Emmett Morehead hit freshman Joseph Griffin Jr. for a 4-yard TD strike in the final minute.

BC managed just 235 total yards, while FSU Florida State finished with a whopping 530.

The Eagles host Louisville (2-2, 0-2) next Saturday at noon.

