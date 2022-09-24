Brad Keselowski captures pole at Texas, his first as an owner-driver

After non-playoff drivers won the first three races of the postseason, Keselowski starts in front Sunday in the race that will start NASCAR's round of 12 .

While never in playoff contention after joining a rebranded team with longtime owner Jack Roush this season, 2012 Cup champion Keselowski had a qualifying lap of 189.99 miles per hour on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. It came a week after he got his first stage win of the season at Bristol, where RKF driver Chris Buescher won the race.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Brad Keselowski has his first pole as an owner-driver at NASCAR’s highest level, a week after RFK Racing’s other car went to Victory Lane.

Joey Logano, who is second in the standings, will start on the front row beside Keselowski after his lap of 188.05 m.p.h. Playoff contender William Byron starts third, while points leader Chase Elliott starts sixth. Buescher qualified 13th for the race at his hometown track. Christopher Bell, the only driver with three straight top-five finishes, qualified 22nd.

"It’s been a whirlwind winning and Bristol with Chris and running up front, have some good moments there,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski had a successful career at Team Penske before joining Roush, who until last week hadn't won a points-paying race since Daytona in 2017 when the team was called Roush Fenway.

“Super exciting time for and for our company here at RFK with a lot of the progress we’ve made over the last few months, and now it’s actually starting to show up,” Keselowski said. “It’s been a painful journey, but a good one, so I’m proud of our lap.”

For Bell, an Oklahoma native, he is journeying back to what he considers his home track. He finished third at Texas Motor Speedway in each of the last two fall races during his first Cup seasons.

“It’s one of my best tracks, so it would have been nice to have it in the round of eight, but hopefully we can capitalize on that and get out of the first race of the round of 12 with a good points day, if not a race win,” said Bell, who is seventh in the standings. “My like of the race track probably comes from my results there.”

Logano called Texas the most important race for contenders. Talladega Speedway and The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway are other two tracks in this round before four more drivers are eliminated from championship consideration.

“This is a week where you’ve just got to look at the max amount of points you can possibly get,” Logano said.

The forecast Sunday calls for temperatures in the mid-90s, which could be record highs for the day.

“You have a bad race here,” said Logano, “then you’ve got to maybe be more aggressive at Talladega, which ups your chances of wrecking and it just kind of gets a tricky spot . . . This race becomes important because that race is in this round.”

Bell was the only driver who clinched a berth into the second round before last weekend’s race at Bristol. His three top-five finishes made him the points leader before the reset for the round of 12. With only one win and four stage wins this year, he had only 13 playoff points to add to the 3,000 each advancing driver got.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to cash in on a bunch of bonus points in the regular season, which hinders our chances of getting to the final four. But I think we absolutely have the speed to do it,” Bell said. “I’ve believed all year long that we had speed and potential to do this, and now we’re finally showcasing it.”

The points reset put Elliott, with 40 playoff points through four race wins and five stage wins, back at the top of the standings. Elliott finished last in the 36-car field in the playoff-opening Southern 500 at Darlington because of suspension damage from an early accident, but ended that round with a runner-up finish at Bristol.

Ryan Blaney, who won NASCAR’s All-Star race at Texas four months ago, will have crew chief Jonathan Hassler in the No. 12 pit this weekend after an appeal.

Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard, and rear tire changer Zachary Price all were given a four-race suspension by NASCAR because of a loose tire during last weekend’s race at Bristol. The Penske team appealed the suspension, which allows the three of them to participate at Texas.

Blaney pitted during a caution at Bristol because of a flat right front tire. But after he pulled away and slowed down because the team realized the left rear wasn’t tight, the tire came off and rolled into another driver’s pit stall.



