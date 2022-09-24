Clemson football hangs on for double-overtime win over Wake Forest in ACC battle

“We’ll get this defense fixed,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “But man, this offense … all the big plays, they never flinched. That’s what it’s all about. I’m just really proud of them. they grew up a little bit tonight.”

Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration after a wild shootout between the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division champion Demon Deacons and the preseason league favorite Tigers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest, 51-45, in double overtime on Saturday.

D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the 21-yard go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime. The Tigers also came up with a few key plays defensively at big moments late to take some pressure off an injury-battered secondary, including Tyler Davis teaming with Myles Murphy to sack Hartman on a potentially winning Wake Forest drive that had neared midfield late in regulation.

Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), including two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene. But the Demon Deacons stalled out near midfield on a potential winning drive to end regulation, then couldn’t stop the Tigers in the first OT after starting off with Hartman’s 8-yard TD throw to Perry.

Clemson countered with at 21-yard TD throw from Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins to force a second overtime.

It marked Clemson’s 14th straight win in the series, with Wake Forest’s last win coming in 2008 — which led to the ouster of Tommy Bowden as coach and Swinney being named the interim.

The Tigers took early control by scoring touchdowns on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead, only to see the Demon Deacons’ high-scoring offense get rolling by pushing the ball downfield.

Wake Forest fell to 1-65 against teams ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll, with the only win coming against No. 4 Tennessee in 1946.