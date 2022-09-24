EMass golf: A pair of 2-under-par rounds from Hopkinton’s Parker Winn headlines Players of the Week

Griffin Link, Norwell — The senior captain carded two team-low scores , shooting a 2-under-par 34 at Lakeville Country Club against Middleborough and a 3-over-par 38 at South Shore against Cohasset. With five straight wins, Norwell is now 7-1.
Jack Moriarty, St. John’s Prep — The freshman shot 2-under-par 33 at George Wright GC to lead the Eagles to a 221-245 Catholic Conference win against Catholic Memorial.
Sean Nichols, Norton — He fired a career-low 37 at TPC Boston to pace the Lancers to a 277-306 victory in their first league match of the season against Holliston.
Matt Oliveira, Bishop Stang — The sophomore was medalist against Matignon, carding a 3-under 32 and earning 42 points in the 234-108 win. He has shot under par in three straight matches.
Parker Winn, Hopkinton — The sophomore was 2 under par in consecutive matches to lead the Hillers (9-0) to Tri-Valley victories against Bellingham (at New England Country Club) and Norton (at Hopkinton CC).
