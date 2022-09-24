EMass golf: A pair of 2-under-par rounds from Hopkinton’s Parker Winn headlines Players of the Week

Griffin Link, Norwell — The senior captain carded two team-low scores , shooting a 2-under-par 34 at Lakeville Country Club against Middleborough and a 3-over-par 38 at South Shore against Cohasset. With five straight wins, Norwell is now 7-1.

Jack Moriarty, St. John’s Prep — The freshman shot 2-under-par 33 at George Wright GC to lead the Eagles to a 221-245 Catholic Conference win against Catholic Memorial.

Sean Nichols, Norton — He fired a career-low 37 at TPC Boston to pace the Lancers to a 277-306 victory in their first league match of the season against Holliston.