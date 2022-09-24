Game 151: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The righthander looks to even up his record on the season — while avoiding becoming a trivia question — with his fifth and final start of the season against the Yankees Saturday afternoon. He’ll hope for a more successful outing than the first four, with a startling 9.64 ERA in 18 ⅔ innings against the Sox’ biggest rivals this year.

With Albert Pujols completing his quest for history late Friday evening, it’s Aaron Judge’s turn to try and do the same, and Nick Pivetta’s turn to try and stop him.

Domingo Germán has long been solid against the Sox, and kept them relatively quiet in his only appearance against Boston this season. The Dominican hurler held the Sox to one run on five hits in six innings — albeit in a no-decision and a loss for the Yankees — at Fenway on Aug. 12.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (72-78): Pham LF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo RF, Hernández 2B, Casas 1B, Dalbec DH, McGuire C, Almonte CF

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.35 ERA)

YANKEES (92-58): Judge RF, Rizzo 1B, Torres 2B, Donaldson 3B, Stanton DH, Cabrera LF, Bader CF, Kiner-Falefa SS, Higashioka C

Pitching: RHP Domingo Germán (2-3, 3.12 ERA)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Germán: Arroyo 2-3, Bogaerts 6-20, Dalbec 0-3, Devers 3-20, Hernández 0-7, Martinez 3-17, McGuire 2-4, Pham 0-7, Refsnyder 0-1, Verdugo 4-11

Yankees vs. Pivetta: Bader 1-7, Cabrera 0-1, Donaldson 5-25, Gonzalez 2-8, Hicks 0-2, Higashioka 0-2, Judge 5-11, Kiner-Falefa 2-8, Rizzo 7-19, Stanton 9-23, Torres 0-8, Trevino 3-6

Stat of the day: The Red Sox and Yankees have combined for four walkoffs this season, splitting the results, for the first time since 1976.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts (.314) remains a single point behind Aaron Judge (.315) for the American League batting title. Bogaerts got a day off on Friday after going 0-for-5 on Thursday ... Since reaching 60 homers in the ninth inning on Tuesday, Judge is 3 for 10 with four walks to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, but hasn’t tied the AL record quite yet. During his on-base streak, Judge is batting .449 (35 for 78) with 11 homers and 19 RBIs. ... Judge will take his next crack at 61 against Pivetta, against whom he is 5 for 11 with two homers ... The Yankees are on their best run since the All-Star break with 13 wins in 17 games ... Pivetta is 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Yankees and is 0-3 with an 11.57 in three career starts in New York.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.