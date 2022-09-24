Mariners lock up trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo for five years, $108 million

They’ve succeeded in locking him up. And Seattle entered Saturday with a three-game lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card.

Castillo was the big trade deadline acquisition for the Mariners when they acquired him from Cincinnati. The hope was Castillo would be the difference in Seattle’s push to end the longest playoff drought in baseball and that the Mariners could convince him to stick around longer.

The Seattle Mariners have locked up another ace for their pitching staff, agreeing Saturday to a five-year contract with righthander Luis Castillo .

“Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team.”

Castillo’s contract is reportedly worth $108 million and will begin with the 2023 season, his final season of arbitration eligibility. It runs through 2027 and includes a mutual option for 2028.

The 29-year-old Castillo is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 23 starts between Seattle and Cincinnati. Since joining the Mariners, he is 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in nine starts. Castillo was named to the National League All-Star team in July, his second All-Star selection.

Keeping Castillo secures a formidable rotation for Seattle into the future. Robbie Ray was Seattle’s big signing last offseason, and the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is under contract through 2026. Young righthanders Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have shown flashes of dominance throughout this season. Gilbert is under club control through 2027 and Kirby through 2029.

Castillo is the second major extension for the Mariners in the past month after locking up rookie slugger Julio Rodríguez to an extension worth at least $210 million over the next 12 years.

La Russa won’t be back with White Sox

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.

La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager.

La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.

La Russa was waiting for clearance to return to the dugout and managing during games. Chicago had just 11 games left heading into Saturday night’s matchup with Detroit and is 6½ games out of the final wild card spot.

The White Sox also placed outfielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list with sprained left wrist. Outfielder Mark Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Joe Kelly was reinstated from the family medical leave list, and left-hander Tanner Banks was optioned to Charlotte.

Revolving injury door in Tampa

Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and righthander Shane Baz are done for the season due to injuries, while one-time ace Tyler Glasnow is expected back next week following Tommy John surgery in August 2021.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Lowe’s bad lower back has not responded to treatment, while Baz will have Tommy John surgery.

Glasnow struck out six and walked one over 2⅔ hitless innings in his fourth start for Triple A Durham on Friday night, and could pitch Wednesday against Cleveland.

Tampa Bay is nearing an American League wild-card spot despite also losing center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (left hip surgery), catcher Mike Zunino (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery), and reliever Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) to season-ending injuries.

Lowe, who hit 39 homers last year, is not expected to need surgery. He has missed 68 games over two stints this season on the IL.

The decision on the 23-year old Baz came after a 15-pitch bullpen session. Hurt in mid-July, efforts to avoid surgery were unsuccessful. Baz is expected to miss all of the 2023 season as well.