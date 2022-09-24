fb-pixel Skip to main content
holy cross 35, colgate 10

Matthew Sluka’s four touchdowns help Holy Cross football beat Colgate, remain undefeated

By Associated PressUpdated September 24, 2022, 29 minutes ago

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead 13th-ranked Holy Cross, ranked 13th in the Football Championship Subdivision, to a 35-10 win over Colgate on Saturday to open Patriot League play, the 12th-straight league win for the three-time defending champions.

Sluka completed 10 of 21 passes for 137 yards with Jalen Coker and Justin Shorter hauling in scoring passes for the Crusaders (4-0). Sluka kept the ball 10 times for 27 yards, scoring on runs of 3 and 5 yards, the first and last scoring plays in the game.

After Sluka’s first scoring run, the Raiders (1-3) scored 10 straight points, but in the final minute of the first half, Sluka hit Shorter for 22 yards for a 14-10 halftime lead.

Walter Reynolds picked off a Michael Brescia pass on the second play of the second half, and on the next play, Sluka found Coker for a 29-yard score.

Colgate ran 70 plays for 250 yards to 57 plays for 271 for Holy Cross; however, the Raiders lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and were stopped on three of four fourth-down attempts.

Brescia scored Colgate’s touchdown on a 5-yard run. He was sacked four times. Jake Reichwein had 2½ sacks for the Crusaders.

