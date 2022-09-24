Matthew Sluka’s four touchdowns help Holy Cross football beat Colgate, remain undefeated

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead 13th-ranked Holy Cross, ranked 13th in the Football Championship Subdivision, to a 35-10 win over Colgate on Saturday to open Patriot League play, the 12th-straight league win for the three-time defending champions.

Sluka completed 10 of 21 passes for 137 yards with Jalen Coker and Justin Shorter hauling in scoring passes for the Crusaders (4-0). Sluka kept the ball 10 times for 27 yards, scoring on runs of 3 and 5 yards, the first and last scoring plays in the game.

After Sluka’s first scoring run, the Raiders (1-3) scored 10 straight points, but in the final minute of the first half, Sluka hit Shorter for 22 yards for a 14-10 halftime lead.