Matthew Sluka’s four touchdowns help Holy Cross football beat Colgate, remain undefeated

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead 13th-ranked Holy Cross, ranked 13th in the Football Championship Subdivision, to a 35-10 win over Colgate on Saturday to open Patriot League play, the 12th-straight league win for the three-time defending champions.
Sluka completed 10 of 21 passes for 137 yards with Jalen Coker and Justin Shorter hauling in scoring passes for the Crusaders (4-0). Sluka kept the ball 10 times for 27 yards, scoring on runs of 3 and 5 yards, the first and last scoring plays in the game.
After Sluka’s first scoring run, the Raiders (1-3) scored 10 straight points, but in the final minute of the first half, Sluka hit Shorter for 22 yards for a 14-10 halftime lead.
Walter Reynolds picked off a Michael Brescia pass on the second play of the second half, and on the next play, Sluka found Coker for a 29-yard score.
Colgate ran 70 plays for 250 yards to 57 plays for 271 for Holy Cross; however, the Raiders lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and were stopped on three of four fourth-down attempts.
Brescia scored Colgate’s touchdown on a 5-yard run. He was sacked four times. Jake Reichwein had 2½ sacks for the Crusaders.