Milton Academy erupts for 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of an ISL-opening win vs. BB&N

“We shot ourselves in the foot on offense in the first half and the second half we really didn’t do that,” said Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald. “We played more mistake-free.”

Quarterback Jake Holtschlag ignited the offensive onslaught with a 2-yard TD and Matt Childs and Owen Howlett tacked on 1-yard TD runs to cement the victory at at Milton High’s Brooks Field.

MILTON — Facing a four-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Milton Academy football team erupted for 21 unanswered points in the final 11:53 to pull away from Buckingham Browne & Nichols, 31-14, in the Independent School League opener for both teams Saturday night.

Advertisement

Despite the sloppy plays, the Mustangs led at halftime. To open the second half, the Knights needed just five offensive plays to take a 14-10 lead early in the third as quarterback Henry Machnik scored on a 46-yard run, his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Mustangs fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball back to the Knights who were unable to capitalize on the turnover. Once Milton Academy got their offense back on the field, the Mustangs went to work and atoned for that mistake, scoring three times on their final three possessions.

Milton Academy used a big 25-yard catch from tight end Andrew Rappleyea on the following drive to get the Mustangs into the red zone. They took the lead when Holtschlag scored from 2 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“He’s just a freak. He’s so athletic,” MacDonald said of Rappleyea. “I’d have to drag him out of the game. He wants to play special teams, he wants to play offense, he wants to play defense. He wants to play every single play.”

On the next drive, the Knights looked poised to strike when they ran a halfback pass on a second-down attempt that fooled the defense, but the pass fell incomplete downfield just out the reach of BB&N’s open receiver.

Advertisement

Milton Academy senior captain Jack Crowley registered a third-down sack to force BB&N to punt.

The Mustangs cruised the rest of the way and as secured the win on 1-yard runs by Childs and Howlett, who tallied a 3-yard run in the first quarter that tied it, 7-7. Ben Waterman converted a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 10-3 halftime lead and was perfect on all four of his PATs for the Mustangs.

“They’re very resilient and they don’t give up,” MacDonald said of his team. “The second half proved that. They just kept coming at it.”