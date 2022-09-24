Ravens expect J.K. Dobbins to be in the backfield again

Leading up to Sunday afternoon’s game at Gillette Stadium, Ravens coach John Harbaugh remained noncommittal about when Dobbins could make his season debut.

Dobbins, in his third year out of Ohio State, was a full participant in practice this past week, but the team listed him as questionable as he continues to work his way back from the knee injury he suffered last preseason. Dobbins, who was also a full participant last week, sat out Baltimore’s first two games.

FOXBOROUGH — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, according to a report from NFL Network .

Advertisement

“I’m just going to have to leave that for when the time comes,” Harbaugh said Friday. “You’ll know it when you see it, let’s put it that way. He’s working hard, I’m happy how he’s working. We have certain parameters that we’re looking at and things like that. It’s not going to be too long.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

With Dobbins out, the Ravens have been turned to newly signed Kenyan Drake in the backfield. Mike Davis and Justice Hill also logged a handful of carries. The trio has not been productive through two games, rushing for 74 yards and no touchdowns on 29 carries for an average of 2.5 yards per attempt.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is Baltimore’s leading rusher, with 136 yards — 79 of which came on one touchdown dash last Sunday in the Ravens’ loss to the Dolphins.

If Dobbins is back in the fold, and not subject to any snap count constraints, he will step up as the team’s lead back.

Langi gets promotion

The Patriots elevated linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s home opener.

Langi was also elevated for the season opener against Miami, but took just one special teams snap. The chances that he contributes defensively are slim. Langi has just one practice-squad elevation remaining this season.

Advertisement

Stanley forced to sit

Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game because of lingering ankle issues, and the Ravens said Saturday that he would not make the trip to new England with the team.

Stanley, who hasn’t played since the season opener in 2021, was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and did not participate Friday.

With Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve with an Achilles’ tendon injury, Patrick Mekari is now the likely starter at left tackle for a second straight week.

Makari and the Ravens offensive line did not allow a sack last week to the Dolphins.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.)

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.