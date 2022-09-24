Ty Ciongoli (350 yards, 4 TDs) shines in first varsity start as St. Sebastian’s quarterback

Behind the powerful arm of sophomore Ty Ciongoli, St. Sebastian’s snapped its season-opening streak of futility against Governor’s Academy, with the Arrows avenging back-to-back losses on their home turf in Needham with an offensive eruption of big plays in a 34-21 victory.
Making his first varsity start, Ciongoli threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, lifting the Arrows (1-0) to the Independent Schools League victory.
Ciongoli started the game strong with a reliable target, finding his twin brother, Ace, on an 18-yard TD pass. In the second quarter, Ciongoli extended the play with his legs after being flushed out of the pocket and found senior John Boyle down the field for a 66-yard score.
“He plays older than a sophomore, for sure,” said St. Sebastian’s coach Dan Burke. “He knows the right reads to make and he’s really good at zipping the ball.”
Ciongoli connected with sophomore Kaelan Chudzinski for an 80-yard score to open the third quarter. The next frame, Ciongoli hit Zion Simmons on a 5-yard out route and the senior captain handled the rest, darting 55 yards to the house.
“Zion is a crazy athlete,” said Burke. “His yards-after-catch are crazy. He’s got breakaway speed, really deadly speed.”
The standout performance from Ciongoli provides a boost of confidence, but the Arrows (1-0) refuse to get ahead of themselves before a matchup with Nobles next Saturday.
“He’s a pretty even-keeled kid, we know it’s just one game and the whole team is already focused on next week,” Burke said. “It definitely settles some nerves down.”