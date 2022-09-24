Ty Ciongoli (350 yards, 4 TDs) shines in first varsity start as St. Sebastian’s quarterback

Behind the powerful arm of sophomore Ty Ciongoli, St. Sebastian’s snapped its season-opening streak of futility against Governor’s Academy, with the Arrows avenging back-to-back losses on their home turf in Needham with an offensive eruption of big plays in a 34-21 victory.

Making his first varsity start, Ciongoli threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, lifting the Arrows (1-0) to the Independent Schools League victory.

Ciongoli started the game strong with a reliable target, finding his twin brother, Ace, on an 18-yard TD pass. In the second quarter, Ciongoli extended the play with his legs after being flushed out of the pocket and found senior John Boyle down the field for a 66-yard score.