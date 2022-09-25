First Literacy holds first open house in two years

First Literacy, a Boston organization dedicated to increasing adult basic education opened its doors for the first time in two years last week for a public open house event.

An open house held on Wednesday allowed people to meet First Literacy scholars, tour facilities, learn more about the organization’s mission and see the progress they’ve made since they were last in-person.

“The Open House was a great opportunity for our supporters to see First Literacy’s impact in person,” said Amy Letteney, First Literacy Development Director. “We’ve made great strides over the last few years, and this was a fun way to bring everyone together and celebrate our progress.”

First Literacy aims to make education more accessible for adult learners through educational workshops and scholarships to pursue higher education. Programming is geared toward those with limited education or for whom English isn’t a first language.

Since COVID-19 forced the organization to shut down in-person operations, First Literacy has pivoted to virtual events. However, the organization saw an increase in funding, as well as unique opportunities in their operations, including access to professionals outside of the Greater Boston area, they said in a press release.

“The last few years have been hard,” Terry Witherell, First Literacy Executive Director said. “But there have been a lot of good things that have happened too. We have seen how generous people can be. We have seen many people rise up and support First Literacy, despite challenging times.”