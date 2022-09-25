fb-pixel Skip to main content

First Literacy holds first open house in two years

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated September 25, 2022, 1 hour ago
First Literacy scholar Anny Sanchez participated in the open house at the Boston-based nonprofit.First Literacy Boston

First Literacy, a Boston organization dedicated to increasing adult basic education opened its doors for the first time in two years last week for a public open house event.

An open house held on Wednesday allowed people to meet First Literacy scholars, tour facilities, learn more about the organization’s mission and see the progress they’ve made since they were last in-person.

“The Open House was a great opportunity for our supporters to see First Literacy’s impact in person,” said Amy Letteney, First Literacy Development Director. “We’ve made great strides over the last few years, and this was a fun way to bring everyone together and celebrate our progress.”

Advertisement

First Literacy aims to make education more accessible for adult learners through educational workshops and scholarships to pursue higher education. Programming is geared toward those with limited education or for whom English isn’t a first language.

Since COVID-19 forced the organization to shut down in-person operations, First Literacy has pivoted to virtual events. However, the organization saw an increase in funding, as well as unique opportunities in their operations, including access to professionals outside of the Greater Boston area, they said in a press release.

“The last few years have been hard,” Terry Witherell, First Literacy Executive Director said. “But there have been a lot of good things that have happened too. We have seen how generous people can be. We have seen many people rise up and support First Literacy, despite challenging times.”

Guests at the open house in a new hybrid learning classroom at First Literacy.First Literacy Boston

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video