Globe recognized by Online News Association with general excellence award

The Boston Globe was recognized by the Online News Association with an award for General Excellence in Online Journalism in a large newsroom, the organization said in a statement Sunday.

The Online News Association, which has more than 2,200 members including reporters, editors, producers, designers, news directors, and data analysts, serves to support innovation and excellence in digital journalism, according to the group.

The Globe was among the winners in nearly two dozen categories announced by the ONA during its conference in Los Angeles last week, the statement said. The Globe had been nominated on three previous occasions for the award.