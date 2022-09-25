Globe recognized by Online News Association with general excellence award

The Boston Globe was recognized by the Online News Association with an award for General Excellence in Online Journalism in a large newsroom, the organization said in a statement Sunday.
The Online News Association, which has more than 2,200 members including reporters, editors, producers, designers, news directors, and data analysts, serves to support innovation and excellence in digital journalism, according to the group.
The Globe was among the winners in nearly two dozen categories announced by the ONA during its conference in Los Angeles last week, the statement said. The Globe had been nominated on three previous occasions for the award.
As part of its ONA entry, the Globe included:
- “The taking of Cell 15″ and “Unfinished justice,” which were parts of a Spotlight Team investigation into the state’s incarceration system.
- “The Lobster Trap,” which looked at how rapidly warming waters along the Maine coast threaten the state’s lobster fishing industry.
- “12 hours at Mass. and Cass,” a story that documented the tragedy of addiction and misery unfolding at an encampment in the city’s South End.
- “In Harm’s Way,” a report from the Globe’s Washington bureau that examined the growing threat of protesters being attacked by vehicles, while the justice system often sides with drivers.
- “Under the wheel,” a personal story from a Globe reporter who examined the life of a Dorchester man who was convicted in a 2015 federal sex trafficking case.
The entry also highlighted other initiatives, including a “community-level approach” to last year’s mayoral election in Boston; “A Beautiful Resistance,” which recognized Black New Englanders living their best lives; and a multimedia retrospective for the Globe’s 150th anniversary.
This year’s finalists in the large newsroom category included The Globe and Mail and The Washington Post, according to the ONA.
The ONA awarded LAist for general excellence in online journalism for a medium-size newsroom, and The Trace received the award for a small newsroom.
Winners of the general excellence award each received $5,000
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.