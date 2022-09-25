fb-pixel Skip to main content

Homicide detectives investigating man found dead in Brighton

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated September 25, 2022, 23 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead in Brighton on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 17 Kinross Road at 6:25 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man who was found outside, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, Watson said.

Boston police homicide detectives are investigating until a cause of death can be determined, Watson said.

No further information was immediately available Sunday evening.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video