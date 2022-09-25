Lawrence woman, 21, killed in North Andover crash, three others injured

A Lawrence woman was killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on car crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV North Andover Sunday morning, police said.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Great Pond Road, according to North Andover police Detective Lieutenant Eric Foulds. The two vehicles were a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2004 Honda Pilot, Foulds said.

The 21-year-old victim from Lawrence, whose name was not released, was riding in the front passenger seat of the Honda and was pronounced dead at the scene, Foulds said.