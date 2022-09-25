Lawrence woman, 21, killed in North Andover crash, three others injured

A Lawrence woman was killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on car crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV North Andover Sunday morning, police said.
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Great Pond Road, according to North Andover police Detective Lieutenant Eric Foulds. The two vehicles were a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2004 Honda Pilot, Foulds said.
The 21-year-old victim from Lawrence, whose name was not released, was riding in the front passenger seat of the Honda and was pronounced dead at the scene, Foulds said.
The drivers of both vehicles and a 22-year-old man riding in the back seat of the Honda were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Foulds said. The driver of the Honda is a 20-year-old man from Lawrence, and the driver of the Chevrolet is a 72-year-old man from Georgetown, he said.
North Andover Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, and the Essex district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, Foulds said.
Great Pond Road was closed for about three hours following the crash as police investigated, he said.
