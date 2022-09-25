Massachusetts man flips car in alleged high speed, drunk driving crash in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man was allegedly drunk driving at high speed when he rear-ended another driver causing his car to roll over Saturday night in Seabrook, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

Guilherme Faxina, 22, of Chelsea, was driving a 2013 Mazda with a female passenger on Interstate 95 at about 8:38 p.m., State Police said in a statement Sunday. Faxina was traveling at “an excessive rate of speed” when he rear ended a 2013 Acura TL, the statement said.

The Mazda flipped over upon impact and rolled into nearby woods.