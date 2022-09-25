Massachusetts man flips car in alleged high speed, drunk driving crash in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man was allegedly drunk driving at high speed when he rear-ended another driver causing his car to roll over Saturday night in Seabrook, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.
Guilherme Faxina, 22, of Chelsea, was driving a 2013 Mazda with a female passenger on Interstate 95 at about 8:38 p.m., State Police said in a statement Sunday. Faxina was traveling at “an excessive rate of speed” when he rear ended a 2013 Acura TL, the statement said.
The Mazda flipped over upon impact and rolled into nearby woods.
Faxina and the passenger were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries, the statement said. The occupants of the Acura TL were not injured.
Faxina was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to the statement.
Three lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for about two hours.
Although alcohol and speed appear to be the cause, the crash remains under investigation, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brian Hanna by e-mail at Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.