Multiple gunshots fired at plainclothes Boston police officer, department says

Additional officers responded to the scene, immediately searched the area, and arrested a man believed to be the shooter, officials said.

The officer, who was not struck, did not return fire but instead got on his police radio to broadcast a detailed description of the suspect, police said.

A Boston police officer was praised for his bravery after a man opened fire on an unmarked cruiser the officer was sitting in while working undercover in Roxbury on Sunday night, police officials said.

The undercover officer was in the area of 43 Waumbeck St. at 6:09 p.m. when a man approached the vehicle and fired multiple rounds toward the officer, striking the vehicle twice, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon told reporters at a news briefing.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released, and it was unclear whether he is connected to the officer’s investigation.

The shooting broke out in a residential area a couple of houses down from the intersection of Waumbeck Street and Humboldt Avenue.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox lauded the officer for his bravery and professionalism as the incident unfolded.

“I just want to thank him for his bravery, his calmness, and just overall terrific professionalism to face this kind of thing,” Cox said, according to a recording of his remarks. “Officers go out every day to try to protect the community, and we are facing some serious, serious issues and problems as far as gun violence that’s out there. But we’re here to protect the community in any way we can.”

Colon also noted the officer’s poise and said his description of the suspect allowed police to remove a “dangerous individual from the streets.”

No further information was immediately available Sunday night. Police said they were processing the scene on Waumbeck Street and the second scene where the suspect was arrested.

