Woman arrested for alleged stabbing on BU campus

BU police on Friday issued an alert for the suspect, who was described as a 35-year-old, 5′5″ Asian female with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

The alleged stabbing occurred on Thursday on Commonwealth Avenue. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to separate statements from BU police and the university.

A woman suspected of stabbing a person on the Boston University campus last week was arrested in Cambridge, authorities said Sunday.





The suspect was a Cambridge resident and was arrested Saturday in the city on a courtesy booking, said Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick in an e-mail. The suspect was transferred to Boston where charges were filed.

The woman’s name and charges were not available.

University police responded to a report of an assault at 8:40 p.m. at 855 Commonwealth Ave. where a victim was found with stab wounds and a suspect fled the scene, police said in a statement Thursday.

The incident was a result of “interpersonal violence between two individuals who knew each other,” the statement said. There was no apparent threat to the rest of campus.

The university could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday evening.

