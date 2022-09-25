Liz Cheney says she won’t be a Republican, if Donald Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee

“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump … I’m going to make sure he’s not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican,” she said.

Cheney, the GOP congresswoman representing Wyoming, made her comments to Evan Smith, CEO of the Texas Tribune, during an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.

US Representative Liz Cheney says that if Donald Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, she would not be a member of the party.

She has been vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, which has uncovered how election misinformation was spread following the 2020 presidential election, what happened when insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol in 2021, and former president Trump’s actions while that took place.

Cheney, the daughter of former Republican vice president Dick Cheney, said in the interview that one of the best pieces of advice her father has given her was to “‘defend the republic.’”

When asked if she thinks the Republican Party can be “saved from Trump,” Liz Cheney said, “I do.”

“I believe deeply in what my party has stood for, and I believe in its history,” she said. “The Republican Party didn’t have a platform in 2020, and I think that tells you a lot about the hard work we have to do. I’m not ready to give up on the party.

Cheney was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016, and lost her primary this year to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

