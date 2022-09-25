Liz Cheney says she won’t be a Republican, if Donald Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee

US Representative Liz Cheney says that if Donald Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, she would not be a member of the party.
Cheney, the GOP congresswoman representing Wyoming, made her comments to Evan Smith, CEO of the Texas Tribune, during an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.
“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump … I’m going to make sure he’s not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican,” she said.
.@Liz_Cheney says if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024, she will not be a Republican. #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/3PXuOTBTDy— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022
She has been vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, which has uncovered how election misinformation was spread following the 2020 presidential election, what happened when insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol in 2021, and former president Trump’s actions while that took place.
Cheney, the daughter of former Republican vice president Dick Cheney, said in the interview that one of the best pieces of advice her father has given her was to “‘defend the republic.’”
What is the best piece of advice that your father has given you?@Liz_Cheney says on New Year’s Day this year, he said to her: “Defend the republic, daughter. And I will.” #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/TucEL9Zt9d— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022
When asked if she thinks the Republican Party can be “saved from Trump,” Liz Cheney said, “I do.”
“I believe deeply in what my party has stood for, and I believe in its history,” she said. “The Republican Party didn’t have a platform in 2020, and I think that tells you a lot about the hard work we have to do. I’m not ready to give up on the party.
Do you think the Republican Party can be saved from Trump?@Liz_Cheney: “I do.” She says she believes in limited government, a strong national defense and low taxes. “I think we have to have a Republican Party that can be trusted to fight for those things.” #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/vqJbcmDmZH— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022
Cheney was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016, and lost her primary this year to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.
