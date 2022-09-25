The megastate GOP rivalry between Abbott and DeSantis

Publicly, Abbott has not criticized DeSantis’ migrant flights from his state. “Every state that wants to help, I’m happy for it,” said Dave Carney, Abbott’s top campaign strategist.

But DeSantis’ stunt also annoyed an entirely different group — fellow Republicans in Austin, including some of the allies and aides of Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida wanted to irritate a set of wealthy, liberal elites when he flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas, delivering them a slice of the humanitarian crisis simmering along the nation’s southern border.

But privately, the Florida governor’s gambit stung Abbott’s team. No one in the Texas governor’s office was given a heads-up that DeSantis planned to round up migrants in San Antonio, according to people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Abbott had spent months — and millions of state tax dollars — methodically orchestrating a relocation program that, since April, had bused 11,000 migrants to Washington, New York, and Chicago. DeSantis’ adaptation was considerably smaller.

But it immediately put the national spotlight on DeSantis, garnering headlines and earning him praise from Republicans and condemnation from Democrats. It also led to an investigation by the sheriff in San Antonio and a lawsuit from migrants who said they had been lured onto the planes under false pretenses. DeSantis grabbed the attention of right-wing America, using Abbott’s tactic, on Abbott’s turf, to bigger and more dramatic effect.

DeSantis’ instinct for political theater has helped him quickly turn into Republicans’ leading alternative to former president Donald Trump. Even Texas Republicans tell pollsters that they prefer DeSantis over Abbott for president in 2024.

The two Republican governors have been locked in an increasingly high-stakes contest of one-upmanship, wielding their unique brands of conservatism and pushing boundaries by using desperate migrants for political gain. In Florida, DeSantis mused to donors last year about Abbott’s good political fortune to share 1,254 miles of border with Mexico and complained that he didn’t have the same to use as a backdrop, according to one person familiar with the conversation.

Advertisement

The competition between DeSantis and Abbott has more to do with their job descriptions than any personal animosity. Governors elected to lead megastates like Florida and Texas — two of America’s three largest states that accounted for 15 percent of the Republican presidential vote in 2020 — are automatically injected into the national political arena, where they are sized up and watched closely for signs of White House ambitions.

“Love Florida. Love Texas. Love Florida more,” Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor with deep familial ties to Texas, said when asked about the rivalry between the two states.

When Rick Scott was the governor of Florida and Rick Perry was the governor of Texas, the two Ricks shared a bromance even as both eyed the White House. From Florida, Scott spoke glowingly of his counterpart’s record of luring businesses. In Texas, Perry admired his rival’s refusal to accept federal stimulus money for railroads or to expand Medicaid.

DeSantis and Abbott have lacked such camaraderie. Their brinkmanship has played out against the backdrop of their reelection bids. Both men are seeking additional four-year terms while facing challenges by well-known Democrats in contests that could help determine their presidential aspirations and the direction of the Republican Party for years to come.

Advertisement

“No one has ever been elected governor of even a small state who didn’t, somewhere deep in their heart, start dreaming about being president,” said Chris Wilson, a pollster who has worked for both men. “So it’s not shocking to see both Abbott and DeSantis jockeying at least a little toward 2024 or beyond.”

Abbott is the more institutional politician.

He faced no opposition in his first primary election for attorney general in 2002 and was effectively unopposed inside the party when he ran to succeed Perry as governor in 2014. He has worked to maintain ties with business groups, social conservatives, and fellow Republican governors. A former Texas Supreme Court justice, he is a rather lawyerly governor.

DeSantis is more instinctual.

He emerged from a six-way Republican primary in his first race for the House of Representatives in 2012. He was viewed as an underdog in the 2018 governor’s primary until he became separated from the pack, thanks to an endorsement — and constant promotion — from Trump. A former lawyer for the Navy at Guantánamo Bay, he is more pugilistic than judicial.

Still, DeSantis has positioned himself as something of a political loner.

He has eschewed events coordinated by the tight-knit Republican Governors Association. Instead of joining a group of current and former Republican governors on the campaign trail this year to support fellow incumbents, DeSantis embarked on his own victory lap, promoting the migrant flights during campaign stops with Republican candidates for governor in Kansas and Wisconsin. Those events were organized not by the Republican Governors Association, but by Turning Point USA, a group of younger and more provocative conservative activists close to Trump and his family.

Advertisement

In Tallahassee, the migrant flights had been discussed for more than a year and had, at one point, centered on relocating the migrants to the Hamptons, the popular Long Island destination for wealthy New Yorkers, according to people familiar with the talks. Initially, the proposal caused some division within DeSantis’ team.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a defining moment for both governors.

DeSantis burnished his conservative bona fides by challenging COVID-19 safety guidelines from public health officials. He lifted pandemic restrictions on businesses in Florida in September 2020, earlier than most governors.

By contrast, Abbott found himself clashing with conservatives over the business restrictions and mask mandate that he had ordered. Some donors confronted Abbott, expressing their disappointment that he was not following DeSantis’ lead and suggesting that he could lose reelection if he did not move quicker to reopen businesses and return the state to normalcy, according to two Republicans who participated in the meeting.

Abbott eventually lifted restrictions on businesses in March 2021, months after DeSantis did.

“Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis have a solid working relationship, having worked together on various initiatives through Republican governors organizations,” Renae Eze, Abbott’s press secretary, said.

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to requests for comment about his relationship with Abbott and his remark about the border to donors last year.