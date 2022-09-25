A new school year, the same concerns about bias in sports settings

Public schools use taxpayer dollars to fund a system that is basically the same as it was in 1903, when high school sports essentially began. Sport psychology and the more modern educational process called social and emotional learning agree that people perform better in a safe and supportive environment. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has a whole commission on this subject.

Thanks to Bob Hohler for his intrepid reporting of the problems in high school sports ( “New season will test protocols for school sports: Rash of ugly incidents led to push to curb abuses,” Page A1, Sept. 18). Since I am cited in his recent article as the founder and retired president of The Social-Emotional Learning Alliance for Massachusetts, I would like to elaborate on what I mean by a “more ambitious commitment” from schools. Instead of instituting pledges or more one-time trainings, public high school athletics needs to stop eschewing the well-established science of performance.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Let’s put that scientific principle in writing for every team, have athletic directors enforce it, and then evaluate coaches on how well they model and teach the skill of creating positive team climates. Hate and bias will have no place in that culture.

Advertisement

If there is a science manual that teaches how to play at your best, why aren’t we teaching it?

Mitch Lyons

Newton





What are those Judeo-Christian values again?

Last Sunday’s article on bias in school sports contains the remarkable information that “the Massachusetts Family Institute, a nonprofit advocacy group that describes itself as ‘dedicated to strengthening the family and affirming the Judeo-Christian values upon which it is based,’ ” protested a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association antibias pledge, saying that in some cases, “student-athletes and their parents chose not to participate because they could not in good conscience sign the pledge.”

Advertisement

What Judeo-Christian value is opposed to tolerance of others: the Good Samaritan? The woman being stoned for adultery? Leviticus 19:33-34 (”You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself”)?

It was shocking to see the line that followed: “The MIAA, under pressure, stopped mandating compliance.”

So bigotry is now a family value?

Richard Barbieri

Oak Bluffs