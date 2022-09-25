The ‘R-word’ still stings and, sadly, endures

That all changed when I found my voice in the first years after his birth and became determined to push open closed doors and address injustices. Even today, I still painfully recall the morning I drove my son Jonathan to school and another student yelled, “Here comes the retard!” However, what is seared into my psyche is the vice principal’s indifference and unwillingness to address it. So much has changed since then: Life spans have increased, inclusive education is the law, employment barriers have come down, and more options for housing are available.

Craig Thomas’s “Hollywood and the ‘R-word’ ” (Ideas, Sept. 18) hit close to home for me. As the mother of a 43-year-old man with Down syndrome and the president and CEO of the Northeast Arc, I, too, have been silent when I should have spoken, sulked when I should have raged, and was complicit when I should have led.

Still, there is more work to be done. This is true even in Massachusetts, where last month, Governor Charlie Baker signed first-of-its-kind legislation improving access to college for students with autism and intellectual disabilities. This groundbreaking legislation took more than a decade to pass. Families here continue fighting for inclusive education, access to health and dental care, housing, and employment.

We have an opportunity at this moment. When the voices of equality and inclusion are speaking, they can speak with authority and importance if they include people with disabilities among those they represent. If they do not, they are perpetuating the status quo.

Jo Ann Simons

Danvers





The most innocuous statements land later, heavily

As Craig Thomas makes eloquently clear in “Hollywood and the ‘R-word,’ ” time and circumstance may alter the perception of the most innocuous words and statements.

Before I became a parent of a child whose life was to be significantly challenged, I heard expectant parents excitedly comment on the possible gender of their offspring: “I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl. As long as it’s healthy.” My smile was genuine, my wishes sincere.

Afterward, I hoped my facial expression did not betray a nagging thought: “But what if it’s not?” In that case, those parents might soon come to know the impact of words they’d uttered previously without thought.

Our job may be not to educate others about semantics but rather to exemplify caring and compassion for our loved ones. Perhaps as our efforts are witnessed, the callous use of such pejorative terms will fade.

I am nothing if not hopeful.

Judith T. Heerlein

Georgetown





Still surprised at how ignorant people can be

As the younger sister of a brother who was diagnosed as “mentally retarded” in the late 1950s, I related to every point Craig Thomas made. I heard the “R-word” used often in school (including being described as the “R’s sister”) and throughout my career. Sixty years later, it still pains me to hear the word, and I am still surprised at the ignorance of people who use it and think it’s funny.

Joyce Poggi Hager

North Andover