After seven seasons in charge, Don Mattingly won’t return as Marlins manager

“I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I’ve developed within the organization,” Mattingly said. “I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville (Indiana), and to any future endeavors.”

Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change.

Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, saying Sunday that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club.

Advertisement

Mattingly, the club’s all-time leader by a wide margin in managerial wins, is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. Following Sunday’s 6-1 loss at home to the Nationals, he has a 437-584 record in Miami, with one winning season in those seven years — a 31-29 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

And it means that a season that started with a big shakeup for Miami now ends with another. In February, Hall of Famer Derek Jeter — who had been Miami’s CEO, the first Black person to hold that role with a major league franchise — announced a surprise departure after 4½ mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the Yankees.

Now comes the Mattingly move, which means someone else will be in charge when the team gathers for spring training.

“Donnie is one of my favorites,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “We go way back, played against him. He’s just a really good baseball man. I love him to death. I learned a lot from him, watching and competing against him for many years.”

Advertisement

The 61-year-old Mattingly has managed for 12 seasons, the first five with the Dodgers. All five of those clubs had winning records, the last three making the playoffs.

The Marlins were hoping for similar success, but it didn’t happen as planned. Mattingly was the NL’s manager of the year in 2020 after getting Miami to the playoffs, but other than that, the franchise has been in a mode of constant rebuilding.

“We are fortunate to have had Don Mattingly leading our team on the field over the last seven years,” Sherman said. “He has represented the Marlins, our players, our fans, and the South Florida community with unmatched dignity and pride.”

Sunday’s news came on the sixth anniversary of the darkest day in team history, when Marlins ace Jose Fernandez and two other people died when their 32-foot boat slammed into a jetty off Miami Beach on Sept. 25, 2016, near the end of Mattingly’s first season.

The charismatic, exuberant Fernandez, who was touted as the future of the franchise, went 38-17 in four seasons with the club, winning the NL’s Rookie of the Year award in 2013 and being named a two-time All-Star.

“Donnie’s just the consummate professional and a tremendous person,” Ng said. “He’s led the organization through some pretty tough times, particularly early in his tenure then in the last couple of years with the pandemic and the lockout.”

Ng said the decision came after a series of conversations between Mattingly and the front office, with the soon-to-be-former skipper deciding not to pursue a new contract and the team deciding it wouldn’t be offering one.

Advertisement

“This year was very disappointing,” Ng said. “We had a lot of bad luck in terms of injuries. The record is not indicative of the talent that we have. We have to do a lot of introspection in terms of our processes and operations on how we fix that. I’m still optimistic about what we’ve got here.”

The Marlins haven’t spent a day in first place since Aug. 16, 2020. Outside of a few random April days, they haven’t seen first place in a regular 162-game season since June 2014. And this season will mark the 12th time in the last 13 years where the they’ll finish with a losing record.

Blue Jays power up to beat Rays

George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep, and the Blue Jays beat the Rays, 7-1, to gain a four-game split at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Toronto (86-67) opened a two-game lead over Tampa Bay (84-69) for the top American League wild-card spot with nine games left. Seattle (83-68) also was two games back, pending its game at Kansas City later Sunday.

Ross Stripling (9-4) allowed one run and six hits in five innings. Zach Pop, Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, and Yusei Kikuchi combined to give up one hit over four innings.

Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan (12-7), who was pulled in the fifth inning of his previous start because of neck tightness, gave up four runs and six hits, including a career-high three homers, over five innings.

Advertisement

Springer had a two-run shot in the third, and added a fifth-inning solo drive for his 23rd homer this season as the Blue Jays took a 4-1 lead.

Kirk had a solo homer during the second, and Hernández made it 6-1 with a two-run homer in the eighth off Garrett Cleavinger.

Sunday’s announced crowd was 16,394, giving the Rays a final home attendance for the season of 1,128,127. The total will be the third lowest in the majors. Tampa Bay drew 1,178,735 in 2019, the last year before two seasons with COVID attendance restrictions in place. The Rays have drawn under 1.3 million at home every year since 2015.

Tampa Bay righthander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to rejoin the rotation Wednesday night at Cleveland after missing nearly 14 months since undergoing Tommy John surgery Aug. 4, 2021.

The 6-foot-8-inch righthander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow will throw around 45 pitches in his initial outing, which should allow him to go two or three innings.

“Two innings of Glasnow is still a huge plus for our team,” Cash said.

Guardians capture AL Central crown

Five of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBIs came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as the Guardians beat the Rangers,, 10-4, at Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Cleveland had clinched the AL Central title about 15 minutes before the game ended, when the second-place White Sox lost to Detroit, 4-1. Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings for Chicago, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth

The Guardians have made it look easy recently, opening a 10-game lead with 10 days left. Tied for first going into Labor Day, Cleveland has won 18 of 21 games including the last seven.

Cleveland scored four runs in the third inning on four singles plus a throwing error and added two in the sixth on Gabriel Arias’s triple following infield errors by Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

In the eighth, Kwan’s fly to deep right bounced off the back wall just behind the outfield fence and back onto the field. Kwan also singled in the third and seventh.

Civale (3-6) struck out seven and walked none. This is Cleveland’s 11th Central title since the division’s inception in 1994 and its fourth in 10 years under manager Terry Francona.

Spencer Steer, Reds edge Brewers

Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run to lead off the eighth, and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Reds defeated the Brewers, 2-1, in Cincinnati.

It was the final road game for the Brewers, who dropped to two games behind the Phillies for the final National League wild-card playoff spot. Milwaukee would lose head-to-head tiebreakers with the Phillies or Padres after losing the season series with both.

Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers, who were unable to complete their first four-game sweep of the Reds since 2003, on the first pitch leading off the second inning to put the Brewers ahead, 1-0.

The Brewers were denied what could have been a two-run single by Tyrone Taylor when the ball struck Keston Hiura between second and third for the final out of the inning.

Cincinnati tied the score in the fourth when Aaron Ashby hit Austin Romine with the bases loaded.

Matt Bush (2-3) took the loss. Buck Farmer (2-1) got the win and Alexis Diaz earned his ninth save.



