On the bright side of a Patriots loss, DeVante Parker announced his presence with authority

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 25, 2022, 47 minutes ago
DeVante Parker made this 36-yard reception in the third quarter.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

If there was a silver lining to the Patriots’ dismal day on Sunday, it was the uprising of DeVante Parker, who caught five passes for 156 yards — just 3 yards off his career high.

With Jakobi Meyers inactive because of a knee injury, Parker stepped up and clearly had quarterback Mac Jones’s eye as he targeted him 10 times — double any other pass catcher.

It was reminiscent of how Jones and Parker operated during training camp but had yet to show itself through two weeks.

“Mac was just putting the ball in the right spot and I was in the right area at the right time, coming down with it and making plays,’’ said Parker, who registered his 12th career 100-yard game.

Parker had catches of 42, 31, 24, and 36 yards, prompting the stadium DJ to play “You Dropped A Bomb On Me,’’ after one of the connections.

