On the bright side of a Patriots loss, DeVante Parker announced his presence with authority

If there was a silver lining to the Patriots’ dismal day on Sunday, it was the uprising of DeVante Parker, who caught five passes for 156 yards — just 3 yards off his career high.

With Jakobi Meyers inactive because of a knee injury, Parker stepped up and clearly had quarterback Mac Jones’s eye as he targeted him 10 times — double any other pass catcher.

It was reminiscent of how Jones and Parker operated during training camp but had yet to show itself through two weeks.