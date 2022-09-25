Despite losing, William Watson and Springfield Central proved they belong among the nation’s top programs

For the second straight September, the Golden Eagles welcomed a national power to Berte Field for a huge litmus test. On Saturday, senior quarterback William Watson put on a show to give St. John’s College High School (Md.) a scare in a 41-24 loss, delivering a statement that the defending D1 state champs can play with anyone in the country.

Taking on the top private schools in the MIAA isn’t enough for Springfield Central.

Asa Gregg and St. John's used its depth advantage to pull away from Springfield Central and Dez Buckhannon, who hung close in a 41-24 loss Saturday.

“They’re every bit as good as any of the teams we’ve played outside of Chaminade-Madonna [Fla.],” St. John’s coach Pat Ward said of Springfield Central.

St. John’s (4-1) fell to a Chaminade team that is ranked sixth in the country, 35-28, to open the season.

“They played a great game. Hats off to them,” said Ward. “They have an incredible quarterback, great defensive linemen, they’re well coached, and they played great team ball. Football is a great game because any team can beat any team on any given day if you’re not locked in. They gave us all we could handle.”

Last September, Springfield hosted IMG Academy (Fla.) and fell, 49-0. Facing St. John’s — ranked 25th nationally by MaxPreps — the Golden Eagles weren’t intimidated, as they took an early 8-0 lead and held a 24-19 advantage at halftime with Watson (10 of 15, 129 passing yards, TD; 35 rushing yards, TD) putting on a show.

The Nebraska-bound senior is a four-year starter with two state titles (D3 in 2019, D1 in 2021). Watson routinely extended plays to avoid a fierce pass rush led by Clemson commit David Ojiegbe, and threaded the ball into tight windows between a St. John’s secondary that includes three of Maryland’s top eight senior prospects, per ESPN.

“We can be effective against anybody,” said Springfield Central’s Bill Watson, who is in his first year as head coach after serving as offensive coordinator the past few years with his son under center.

“I don’t care who we play, I always feel like we have the best player on the field. [Watson is] my son, so I don’t like to fly his flag all the time, but I feel he’s the best in the country at his position. He’s been to camps, he’s been on the field with a lot of [the top players in the country], so I’m not worried about him, ever.”

Springfield (2-1) did not punt until late in the third quarter, but a fumbled handoff (scooped up by Ojiegbe) gave St. John’s a key extra possession during a back-and-forth first half.

Springfield Central's Cornelius Patrick scampers past St. John’s Roman Richardson as the Golden Eagles hung a top-25 ranked program for three quarters.

In the third quarter, the Cadets took the air out of the ball and wound 6:48 off the clock during a 12-play, 78-yard scoring drive that concluded with senior quarterback Myles Slade hitting Asa Gregg for a 20-yard score to take a 27-24 lead.

With his offensive line wearing down against a deep St. John’s team that is stocked with FBS recruits, Watson was unable to counter, and the Cadets closed the door with two more lengthy drives capped with touchdown runs from junior Da’Juan Riggs (13 carries, 132 yards, 4 TDs).

“Sometimes when you get into games like this, you want to only go with certain players, but when they wear down, we have to trust our depth,” said Bill Watson. “In that aspect we didn’t coach our best game and it came back to hurt us in the fourth quarter.”

While they couldn’t compete with IMG last September, Springfield used that experience as a springboard into the rest of the season, including a dominant postseason run.

The Golden Eagles dispatched Central Catholic, 38-0, in a rematch of the D1 Super Bowl to open the 2022 season.

“We have the same confidence we had from the beginning of the season. We knew we’re the best team in the state,” said William Watson, who finished 15-for-25 passing for 204 yards, completing passes to eight receivers.

“We weren’t coming out to be complacent. We were coming out to prove a point that we can compete with the top teams in the nation and we did in the first half, but we have to be a better second-half team.”

Springfield Central's Noah Carter stops St. John's Da'Juan Riggs just short of the end zone.

Extra points

▪ Members of the Reading football team were in attendance at last Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting in Town Hall to share their efforts to help the Reading Food Pantry.

The team is working in partnership with Reading Recreation’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) program, a flag football league in its 10th year that has more than 600 participants. Captains James Murphy, Colin Donahue, Eamon Centrella, and Aidan Bekkenhuis said the food drive will be held Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the new high school field. The goal is to collect more than 5,000 food items, including pasta, tuna, paper products, and anything that can be preserved and donated.

“Our goal is to raise food in partnership with SNL because we’re so grateful for the new field that’s been put in at the high school,” said Murphy of the new $3 million turf field and track.

Reading won its first game on the new field Friday night, beating Danvers, 21-0.

▪ There are 41 MIAA unbeaten teams in Eastern Mass. heading into a Week 4 slate that includes league matchups between these unbeaten rivals: Wakefield and Stoneham, Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary’s, Peabody and Marblehead, Attleboro and Milford, Taunton and King Philip, and Walpole and Milton.

▪ Four of the reigning eight Super Bowl champions (Springfield Central, Scituate, Swampscott, and Randolph) lost their most recent game. Only two of last year’s champions remain undefeated: Division 3′s Marblehead (3-0) and Division 2′s Catholic Memorial (2-0). Five of last year’s runners up have yet to lose: Hull, North Reading, North Attleborough, King Philip, and Wahconah.

Week 4 Games to Watch

Friday, No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 12 Andover, 7 p.m. — Led by the “Killer B’s” combination of tailback Lincoln Beal and quarterback Scotty Brown, the Golden Warriors look to upset the reigning MVC champs and climb atop the league standings.

Friday, No. 17 Walpole at No. 16 Milton, 7 p.m. — Both teams are off to 3-0 starts atop the Bay State Conference’s Herget Division, although Walpole is on a short week after coming back late to survive a 27-23 thriller Saturday at Wellesley, while Milton coasted to a 42-6 win over Holliston Friday night.

Friday, No. 11 Franklin at No. 10 North Attleborough, 7 p.m. — Hockomock League powers clash in the first contest between Kelley-Rex Division foes. North Attleborough is coming off a bye week after new coach Michael Strachan led the Rocketeers to a pair of impressive wins.

Friday, No. 18 Peabody at No. 9 Marblehead, 6:30 p.m. — A talented Tanners team that has rolled to three victories by a combined margin of 115-8 are the latest challengers to Marblehead’s state-best 23-game winning streak as the Northeastern Conference rivals open league play.

Friday, No. 19 Bishop Fenwick at No. 20 St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m. — The top teams in the Catholic Central will battle at Manning Field in a contest that could go a long way toward determining the league champion.

Correspondent Bob Holmes contributed to this story.