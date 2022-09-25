EMass football: Brockton’s Cam Monteiro delivered on both sides of the ball to highlight the Week 3 Players of the Week

Matt Carrillo, Lynn Classical — The 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound senior rushed 13 times for 148 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to lift the Rams in a 50-6 Greater Boston League win over Somerville.

Mario Franciosa-Johnson and James Tellier, Braintree — In one half of action, Tellier completed 11 of 13 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, with Franciosa-Johnson accounting for seven catches, 183 yards, and three touchdowns in a 50-21 Bay State Conference win over Framingham.

Cam Monteiro, Brockton — The junior delivered 254 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns — including the go-ahead score and conversion — and added nine tackles in a 42-34 overtime win over Lincoln-Sudbury.

Adrian Rivera, Attleboro — The senior tailback carried 20 times for 159 yards and a two-point conversion in a 20-0 win over New Bedford, lifting the Bombardiers to a 3-0 start.

Bishop Feehan's Connor McHale, show here last season running away from Attleboro, was a weapon on both sides of the ball this week, with a touchdown catch and a pick. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Ty Connolly, Waltham — The senior playmaker had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown and added two more scores on the ground to help the Hawks stay unbeaten with a 37-7 Dual County League rout of Newton South.

Dawson DuBose, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior rumbled for 190 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries to power the Trojans’ rushing attack in a 26-10 victory over Barnstable.

Connor McHale, Bishop Feehan — The senior finished with 104 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches and added six tackles and an interception on defense in a hard-fought 12-10 Catholic Central League loss to St. Mary’s.

Anthony Molander, Marshfield — The senior threw touchdowns of 50 and 70 yards and added a TD run — all in the second half — to help the Rams overcome a 17-0 deficit in a 24-20 win over BC High.

Nate Sampson, North Quincy — The junior was everywhere for the Raiders, returning a fumble recovery 68 yards for a score, grabbing an interception and a 35-yard touchdown pass in a 36-6 victory over Malden Catholic.

Division 3

Mack Blaise, Malden — The senior back is up to 10 touchdowns in three games after a 144-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance in the first half of a 38-12 Greater Boston League win over Chelsea.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The junior rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added the winning 78-yard run in the third for the Panthers, finishing with 179 yards on 17 carries in a 21-14 win over Foxborough.

Eli Johnson, Dartmouth — The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound defensive end totaled 12 tackles, including three for a loss, in a 24-21 home win over Old Rochester.

Owen McHugh, Milton — In a 42-6 victory over visiting Holliston, the senior quarterback had a hand in all five of the Wildcats’ offensive touchdowns. McHugh (7 of 11, 215 yards) threw for scores of 20, 44, 19 and 74 yards, in addition to a 5-yard rushing touchdown. He gained 90 yards on five carries.

Ben Scalzi, Hanover — The junior completed 19 of 22 passes for an even 300 yards, throwing for touchdown passes of 36, 15 and 38 yards and rushing for a 5-yard score in a 51-14 victory over Stoughton.

Division 4

Liam Fleming, Ashland — The senior racked up 14 tackles, including nine solo and four for a loss. He added nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Clockers pulled away from Wayland, 28-12.

Josh Madden, Melrose — The senior rushed for three touchdowns and added the winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of a 21-14 Middlesex victory over Lexington.

Eric Miles, Bedford — A senior quarterback, he amassed 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and was 8-of-10 passing for 80 yards and a score as the Bucs outlasted Woburn, 21-14.

Joe Poland, Burlington — The junior racked up 255 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries in a 28-27 win at Cambridge to help the Red Devils move to 2-1.

Dillon White, Nauset — The senior finished with 176 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches, in addition to recovering two fumbles he forced, collecting a sack, and snagging an interception in a 32-21 victory at North Middlesex.

Division 5

Jackson Gagnier, Apponequet — The senior broke free for rushing touchdowns of 95, 61, and 11 yards in a 36-6 South Coast Conference victory over Seekonk.

Michael Polk, Dover-Sherborn — The senior’s two rushing touchdowns accounted for all the scoring in a 16-0 triumph over Sharon.

Caleb Caceres, Shawsheen — The junior opened up the scoring with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter of a 27-13 Commonwealth Conference win over Essex Tech.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The sophomore put up another impressive showing, rushing for all three touchdowns in an 18-0 South Coast win over Greater New Bedford.

David Brown Jr.'s touchdown pass and punt return accounted for both of St. Mary's touchdowns in a 12-10 win over Bishop Feehan. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 6

Isaiah Osgood, Arlington Catholic — The senior from Dorchester totaled six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) in a Catholic Central League 40-6 victory over Archbishop Williams.

Jacob Coulstring, Rockland — The senior rushed for touchdowns of 50, 39, and 34 yards out in a 25-20 nonleague victory over Whitman-Hanson.

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The senior accounted for all of his team’s points, throwing for a touchdown and returning a punt 75 yards to clinch a 12-10 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Feehan.

Jason Nutting Jr., Stoneham — The senior threw for a touchdown, rushed for two more, and ran in a two-point conversion in a 46-12 victory over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Division 7

Ahmir Carrington, TechBoston — The freshman has found the end zone eight times in three games, rushing for two touchdowns and returning kicks of 75 and 80 yards in a 46-14 Boston City League win over East Boston on Friday night.

Cameron Campbell, Holbrook — Campbell broke out for four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 52-18 win over Atlantis Charter on Thursday night. He rushed for three and returned an interception 24 yards.

James Harris, West Bridgewater — The junior scored four unanswered touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 41-8 win over Nantucket Saturday afternoon. He finished with 87 yards on eight carries.

Ben Squarcia, Mashpee — He contributed on both sides of the ball for the visiting Falcons in a 38-6 win over McCann Tech on Friday night, scoring two touchdowns and also picking up an interception.

Brighton's Timel Leviner, shown here last season, had 56-yard scoop and score and a 46-yard scoring scamper this week. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 8

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — The junior wide receiver recorded four touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Georgetown, including a 70-yard punt return and a 60-yard interception. Stepping in at quarterback, he was 4-of-4 passing for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Hedgepeth, Cathedral — In a 27-6 win over reigning Division 8 champion Randolph, the senior had three touchdowns (two receiving) for the Panthers (2-0).

Nick Almeida, Millis — The senior churned out 182 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Mohawks in a 30-8 win over Roxbury Prep.

Timel Leviner, Brighton — In a 36-0 Boston City League win over O’Bryant, the senior had a 56-yard fumble recovery touchdown and added a 46-yard rushing score.

Preps

Ty Ciongoli, St. Sebastian’s — The sophomore from Wellesley shined in his first varsity start, throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-21 win against Governor’s Academy.

Darius Day, Dexter Southfield — The junior scored touchdowns on offense (48-yard catch), defense (32-yard interception return), and special teams (36-yard punt return) in a 56-14 win against Austin Prep.

Grady Russo, Thayer — The senior tossed a pair of touchdown passes and also rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ convincing 34-7 win against St. Mark’s.

Michael Wolfendale, Brooks — The senior quarterback tossed three touchdowns on just eight pass attempts, and added a 54-yard rushing touchdown, to lead Brooks in Saturday’s 34-14 win against Groton.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Ethan Fuller, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.