HS FOOTBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass football: Brockton’s Cam Monteiro delivered on both sides of the ball to highlight the Week 3 Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 25, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Cameron Monteiro, shown during the Fall II season in 2021, accounted for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns as he led Brockton to an overtime win over Lincoln-Sudbury.DebeeTlumacki

Division 1

Mario Franciosa-Johnson and James Tellier, Braintree In one half of action, Tellier completed 11 of 13 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, with Franciosa-Johnson accounting for seven catches, 183 yards, and three touchdowns in a 50-21 Bay State Conference win over Framingham.

Matt Carrillo, Lynn Classical — The 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound senior rushed 13 times for 148 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to lift the Rams in a 50-6 Greater Boston League win over Somerville.

Cam Monteiro, Brockton — The junior delivered 254 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns — including the go-ahead score and conversion — and added nine tackles in a 42-34 overtime win over Lincoln-Sudbury.

Adrian Rivera, Attleboro — The senior tailback carried 20 times for 159 yards and a two-point conversion in a 20-0 win over New Bedford, lifting the Bombardiers to a 3-0 start.

Bishop Feehan's Connor McHale, show here last season running away from Attleboro, was a weapon on both sides of the ball this week, with a touchdown catch and a pick.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Ty Connolly, Waltham — The senior playmaker had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown and added two more scores on the ground to help the Hawks stay unbeaten with a 37-7 Dual County League rout of Newton South.

Dawson DuBose, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior rumbled for 190 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries to power the Trojans’ rushing attack in a 26-10 victory over Barnstable.

Connor McHale, Bishop Feehan — The senior finished with 104 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches and added six tackles and an interception on defense in a hard-fought 12-10 Catholic Central League loss to St. Mary’s.

Anthony Molander, Marshfield — The senior threw touchdowns of 50 and 70 yards and added a TD run — all in the second half — to help the Rams overcome a 17-0 deficit in a 24-20 win over BC High.

Nate Sampson, North Quincy — The junior was everywhere for the Raiders, returning a fumble recovery 68 yards for a score, grabbing an interception and a 35-yard touchdown pass in a 36-6 victory over Malden Catholic.

Division 3

Mack Blaise, Malden — The senior back is up to 10 touchdowns in three games after a 144-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance in the first half of a 38-12 Greater Boston League win over Chelsea.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The junior rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added the winning 78-yard run in the third for the Panthers, finishing with 179 yards on 17 carries in a 21-14 win over Foxborough.

Eli Johnson, Dartmouth — The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound defensive end totaled 12 tackles, including three for a loss, in a 24-21 home win over Old Rochester.

Owen McHugh, Milton In a 42-6 victory over visiting Holliston, the senior quarterback had a hand in all five of the Wildcats’ offensive touchdowns. McHugh (7 of 11, 215 yards) threw for scores of 20, 44, 19 and 74 yards, in addition to a 5-yard rushing touchdown. He gained 90 yards on five carries.

Ben Scalzi, Hanover — The junior completed 19 of 22 passes for an even 300 yards, throwing for touchdown passes of 36, 15 and 38 yards and rushing for a 5-yard score in a 51-14 victory over Stoughton.

Division 4

Liam Fleming, Ashland — The senior racked up 14 tackles, including nine solo and four for a loss. He added nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Clockers pulled away from Wayland, 28-12.

Josh Madden, Melrose — The senior rushed for three touchdowns and added the winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of a 21-14 Middlesex victory over Lexington.

Eric Miles, Bedford — A senior quarterback, he amassed 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and was 8-of-10 passing for 80 yards and a score as the Bucs outlasted Woburn, 21-14.

Joe Poland, Burlington — The junior racked up 255 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries in a 28-27 win at Cambridge to help the Red Devils move to 2-1.

Dillon White, Nauset — The senior finished with 176 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches, in addition to recovering two fumbles he forced, collecting a sack, and snagging an interception in a 32-21 victory at North Middlesex.

Division 5

Jackson Gagnier, Apponequet — The senior broke free for rushing touchdowns of 95, 61, and 11 yards in a 36-6 South Coast Conference victory over Seekonk.

Michael Polk, Dover-Sherborn — The senior’s two rushing touchdowns accounted for all the scoring in a 16-0 triumph over Sharon.

Caleb Caceres, Shawsheen — The junior opened up the scoring with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter of a 27-13 Commonwealth Conference win over Essex Tech.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The sophomore put up another impressive showing, rushing for all three touchdowns in an 18-0 South Coast win over Greater New Bedford.

David Brown Jr.'s touchdown pass and punt return accounted for both of St. Mary's touchdowns in a 12-10 win over Bishop Feehan.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 6

Isaiah Osgood, Arlington Catholic — The senior from Dorchester totaled six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) in a Catholic Central League 40-6 victory over Archbishop Williams.

Jacob Coulstring, Rockland — The senior rushed for touchdowns of 50, 39, and 34 yards out in a 25-20 nonleague victory over Whitman-Hanson.

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The senior accounted for all of his team’s points, throwing for a touchdown and returning a punt 75 yards to clinch a 12-10 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Feehan.

Jason Nutting Jr., Stoneham — The senior threw for a touchdown, rushed for two more, and ran in a two-point conversion in a 46-12 victory over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Division 7

Ahmir Carrington, TechBoston — The freshman has found the end zone eight times in three games, rushing for two touchdowns and returning kicks of 75 and 80 yards in a 46-14 Boston City League win over East Boston on Friday night.

Cameron Campbell, Holbrook — Campbell broke out for four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 52-18 win over Atlantis Charter on Thursday night. He rushed for three and returned an interception 24 yards.

James Harris, West Bridgewater — The junior scored four unanswered touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 41-8 win over Nantucket Saturday afternoon. He finished with 87 yards on eight carries.

Ben Squarcia, Mashpee — He contributed on both sides of the ball for the visiting Falcons in a 38-6 win over McCann Tech on Friday night, scoring two touchdowns and also picking up an interception.

Brighton's Timel Leviner, shown here last season, had 56-yard scoop and score and a 46-yard scoring scamper this week.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 8

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — The junior wide receiver recorded four touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Georgetown, including a 70-yard punt return and a 60-yard interception. Stepping in at quarterback, he was 4-of-4 passing for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Hedgepeth, Cathedral — In a 27-6 win over reigning Division 8 champion Randolph, the senior had three touchdowns (two receiving) for the Panthers (2-0).

Nick Almeida, Millis The senior churned out 182 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Mohawks in a 30-8 win over Roxbury Prep.

Timel Leviner, Brighton In a 36-0 Boston City League win over O’Bryant, the senior had a 56-yard fumble recovery touchdown and added a 46-yard rushing score.

Preps

Ty Ciongoli, St. Sebastian’s — The sophomore from Wellesley shined in his first varsity start, throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-21 win against Governor’s Academy.

Darius Day, Dexter Southfield — The junior scored touchdowns on offense (48-yard catch), defense (32-yard interception return), and special teams (36-yard punt return) in a 56-14 win against Austin Prep.

Grady Russo, Thayer — The senior tossed a pair of touchdown passes and also rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ convincing 34-7 win against St. Mark’s.

Michael Wolfendale, Brooks — The senior quarterback tossed three touchdowns on just eight pass attempts, and added a 54-yard rushing touchdown, to lead Brooks in Saturday’s 34-14 win against Groton.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Ethan Fuller, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.

