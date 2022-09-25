Fabian Lysell impresses despite a quiet night, and more thoughts after the Bruins’ preseason opener

“The way he attacks the middle of the ice. On the power play, you can see how he makes good decisions. He has a shot-first mentality but he also has the ability to make plays to the middle,” Montgomery said, referencing a setup Lysell made to John Beecher for a one-timer.

⋅ It was a relatively muted preseason debut for Fabian Lysell, who landed two of his five attempts in 14:29 of ice time in Boston’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. But coach Jim Montgomery, trying to determine if the rookie deserves a spot in his top nine to start the season, was impressed.

PHILADELPHIA – Thoughts, shots, and scattered observations as the Bruins start their second week of training camp …

Advertisement

“He’s smart,” fellow youngster Jakub Lauko said. “He’s really good on the puck, especially for his age. He can see plays, he can see space to pass it to. He’s got the ability to win one on one in the small space.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Netminder Keith Kinkaid’s take: “Watching him from the bench, pretty patient. Smart player out there.”

At present, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk slot in as the top two right wings. The No. 3 is Craig Smith, but a push from Lysell could cause general manager Don Sweeney to shop Smith and his expiring $3.1 million deal.

Remember, the Bruins will likely need to dump salary by Thanksgiving. To become cap-compliant by opening night, they will almost certainly put one or all of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk (combined cap hit: $19.3 million) on long-term injured reserve.

When those players return, likely by late November, they’ll need to clear room. Shedding salaries like Smith, Mike Reilly (expiring $3 million deal), and Nick Foligno (expiring $3.8 million) seems like the most straightforward course of action — but finding a trading partner could be tricky. Most of the league is tight against the cap.

Advertisement

If they start the year with the big club, Jack Studnicka, Oskar Steen, and Chris Wagner would need to pass through waivers to be sent down. Wagner seems like a candidate to hang around as a 13th forward, seeing action every so often. The other two need would be best served by playing, either here or elsewhere.

Same goes for Lysell. The Bruins wouldn’t keep him around to sit him. If he didn’t make the varsity, he would be eligible to return to Vancouver (WHL), but it seems more likely he would play the year in Providence, and make his Boston debut next fall. By then, the Bruins would have space for him. They have nine NHL forward contracts coming off the books, a group that includes Smith, Foligno, Wagner, Tomas Nosek (unlikely to return); Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Trent Frederic (likely to be re-signed); and David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron (who knows what the future holds).

⋅ Kinkaid, who had no chance on the 5-on-3 goal he allowed Saturday, is good enough to be someone’s backup. In Boston, he’ll be a strong No. 3. You couldn’t say this a few years ago, but the Bruins might have the best goaltending depth in the league.

“I still have a lot left to give, even at my age,” said the 33-year-old Long Islander, who signed here for one year at the league minimum ($750,000) . “I thought I proved myself the last two years with the Rangers. They went a different route. I think I can play in this league and be a good No. 3 right now, wait for an opportunity, and seize it when it comes.”

Advertisement

⋅ Krejci’s year back home was a reminder of how beloved he is in Czechia.

“For Czechs, he’s a legend,” Lauko said. “I remember when I was younger, I was like damn, it would be nice to play with him.”

Lauko got his chance early in camp, skating on a line with Krejci and Pastrnak. A dream come true.

Krejci is 36. It remains to be seen how his legs hold up over 82 games and the postseason. Montgomery isn’t concerned about that, given Krejci’s hands and vision:

“He’s never needed his legs to be an effective player, right?”

⋅ Montgomery’s first impressions of defensive assistant John Gruden, the ex-Islanders assistant with whom he had not worked before: “Very calm, very cerebral person. I think that’s good that he’s laid back. You can see how he connects with players. They enjoy the relationship with him one-on-one.”

Gruden and Montgomery have the defensemen jumping up in the play, which excites Brandon Carlo.

“That’s where the smiles come, when you can make more plays in the offensive zone,” said Carlo, not known for his puck play. Montgomery, he said, has him focusing on getting his feet moving north after shutting down plays in the defensive zone.

“It’s recognition to begin, and from there, opportunities will present themselves,” Carlo said. “I can’t be timid anymore … There’s going to be mistakes that happen, no doubt about that. I have to accept that and not be afraid to make those mistakes.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.