Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes resets record book while repeating at Cape Cod National’s high school invitational

The junior didn’t have to sweat this year’s outcome, however.

After defeating Haverhill senior Aiden Azevedo in a four-hole playoff to win last year’s high school invitational tournament individual title, Downes made the long journey back to the Cape to defend his crown Sunday afternoon.

BREWSTER — Ryan Downes lives more than 160 miles away from Cape Cod National Golf Club, but the course still feels like home for Longmeadow’s junior standout.

Downes carded a tournament-record 4-under 68 to defend his title against the deepest field in the invitational’s six-year history.

“I hit the ball really well today,” said Downes, the runner-up at July’s Massachusetts Amateur Championship. “I think I hit 15 greens, so I didn’t have to roll in too many putts to get it done. I feel pretty comfortable here, so it was special to go back-to-back.”

Downes made 10 pars and carded six birdies and two bogies. He said there wasn’t a single shot that he’ll remember the round by, instead acknowledging that he was pleased to make history with a solid round from start to finish.

“I didn’t know about the tournament record, but I’m pretty stoked about that,” he said. “I’ll try to break it next year.”

Westford senior Molly Smith took runner-up honors after being the only other competitor to break par with a 1-under 71. Trevor Drew (Tyngsborough), Zach Pelzar (Weston) and John Scully (Winchester) all recorded even-par 72s to tie for third.

Wellesley captured the Sioux Campbell Memorial Trophy as the team champions after posting a 226 to defeat Bishop Stang and Concord-Carlisle by one shot. Brad Joyal

Wellesley clinched the team title with a score of 226, finishing one shot ahead of Bishop Stang and Concord-Carlisle, who shot matching 227s.

Each team brought four players and their top three scores counted toward the team total. Junior Owen Blakely shot a 1-over 73 to anchor Wellesley, which got strong performances from sophomore Brian Campbell (76) and junior Ben Madden (77).

“We all felt like we had a chance here and I felt like we all brought it together and played well as a group and got it done,” said Blakely, who notched the fifth and final birdie of his round by sinking a 15-foot putt on No. 18.

Wellesley coach Ken Bateman said his team had hoped to be invited to the prestigious tournament and was ecstatic to leave with the Sioux Campbell Memorial Trophy, named in honor of the club’s former head pro Jim Campbell’s wife, who died in 2015 after a battle with leukemia.

“I know the boys loved this and wanted to be invited to this,” Bateman said. “I think they’re just overjoyed that they won. From my standpoint, I love the fact that they had such a great day and they had a good time playing.”