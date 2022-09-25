Mac Jones limps off injured after game-sealing interception in loss to Ravens

FOXBOROUGH — With less than two minutes remaining in Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Ravens, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field with a lower leg injury.

The team did not have any additional information beyond the fact that Jones is being evaluated for a leg injury.

On New England’s final offensive play, Jones threw his third interception of the day and immediately reached for his left ankle upon getting hit. He hopped to the sideline, keeping his left leg off the ground, and did not stop at the bench on his way to the locker room. He did not return to the sideline.